Xalte’s Financial Solutions for Environmental Commodities & Alternative Assets
Financial services and technology company introduces investment-grade financial products & market-based solutions.
Xalte Environmental Commodities delivers innovation and standardization to transform the operating landscape of the voluntary and compliance carbon credit markets.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xalte announces the launch of two business segments focused on delivering financial market innovation. Xalte Environmental Commodities standardizes regulated financial products and drives toward global net-zero objectives for greenhouse gases. Xalte Alternative Assets facilitates investment and trading opportunities for Art, Collectibles & Memorabilia, and Vehicles through public equities. Xalte’s approach unlocks access to liquidity and streamlines transaction settlement with transparency to and regulation of established public primary and secondary markets.
Xalte Environmental Commodities delivers innovation and standardization to transform the operating landscape of the complex carbon ecosystem. Xalte delivers a secure and transparent credit registry, enables tradeable financial products, advances capital liquidity, and increases trader participation to further the global mission of curtailing greenhouse gases (GHGs). Trade and physical delivery of Xalte’s futures contracts facilitate the transfer of environmental units (voluntary carbon offsets and compliance carbon credits). Environmental commodity units are managed through the Xalte Environmental Registry from origination through retirement.
Xalte Alternative Assets provides investment and trading opportunities for Art, Collectibles & Memorabilia, and Vehicles through public equities. Xalte guides asset holders through qualification and listing processes. Organizations and individuals can invest with impact and diversify their portfolios – owning a piece of history and preserving culture.
Message from Leadership:
Xalte continues to work with our partners, stakeholders, and regulators to empower a sustainable future. Regulated financial products have been designed to increase clarity and investor confidence. Aligning definitions and values for environmental units is paramount in achieving scale for reductions and removals – delivering on the global net-zero objectives for greenhouse gases. Developing novel approaches to trade alternative assets is essential to increasing accessibility for ownership and preserving the asset holder’s ability to maintain possession and appreciation of the asset.
About Xalte:
Originally founded in 2022, Xalte was rebranded in 2024 and reordered its strategic vision. Resequencing carbon and alternative assets, Xalte continues to expand industry partnerships and develop proprietary financial products. Xalte’s innovative market technologies and solutions for environmental commodities and alternative assets increase global market accessibility and liquidity. Xalte’s passion is to empower a sustainable future by generating investment opportunities for organizations and individuals to fulfill investment goals and obligations.
