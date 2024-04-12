Bartlett Tree Experts Announces New Arboretum and Research Lab Centre in the United Kingdom
The Development of a New Arboretum and Research Lab in the UK will Enhance Bartlett’s Scientific Tree Care Research Capabilities Globally
We look forward to seeing the botanical wonderland that will thrive here and the advances our continued plant healthcare research will bring for clients and arborists.”STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT , UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bartlett Tree Experts, the global leader in scientific tree and shrub care, today announced it will build a new arboretum and research facility in Spencers Wood, a village south of Reading in the Borough of Wokingham, Berkshire, England. The new Bartlett Tree Experts Arboretum and UK Research Laboratory is expected to be operational in late 2025, with construction commencing this December.
From its founding by Francis A. Bartlett in 1907, with a focus on species-specific scientific tree care and preservation, Bartlett Tree Experts has continually made investments to expand its research and educational capabilities in the field of arboriculture and urban forestry.
Bartlett’s new arboretum and laboratory will serve as a world-class research, diagnostic, and educational centre for Bartlett clients and arborists in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The laboratory building will include office, research, diagnostic, and lecture space. Surrounding the lab, Bartlett’s arboretum will be a “living museum,” featuring spectacular environmentally tolerant collections of rare and unusual trees and other woody plants, woodland walking trails, and native wildlife habitats.
Robert A. Bartlett, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bartlett Tree Experts, said, “Developing our new arboretum and research lab in the United Kingdom will provide our research scientists and plant pathologists with the enhanced, state-of-the-art capabilities to conduct the most advanced research and testing, allowing them to advise our arborists on the latest advances in arboriculture.”
When completed, the 50-acre UK arboretum and research laboratory will complement the R.A. Bartlett Tree Research Laboratories & Arboretum in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States.
Bartlett’s Arboretum in Charlotte includes over 366 acres of tree and other woody plant collections and ongoing research trials; with expansive collections of over twenty-six thousand accessioned plants in fourteen major groups. The arboretum holds one of the largest collections of holly in the United States, along with extensive collections of elm (Ulmus), crape myrtle (Lagerstroemia), maple (Acer), witch-hazel (Hamamelis), linden (Tilia), and boxwood (Buxus). Seven collections are accredited through the Plant Collections Network, including the largest collection of Magnolia cultivars in the world. In 2022, Bartlett purchased a 17-acre arboretum and research site in Cornelius, Oregon, west of Portland.
Speaking of the new UK arboretum, Patrick Franklin, Vice President of Special Operations, said, “We are excited to make this investment in a new lab and arboretum in the United Kingdom. The location will provide a perfect foundation to create a thriving space for the study of trees. We look forward to seeing the botanical wonderland that will thrive here and the advances our continued plant healthcare research will bring for clients and arborists.”
Jim Ingram, President and Chief Operating Officer, said, “The vision for our new Bartlett arboretum and research lab in the United Kingdom is to further benefit people and trees. While developing our most recent strategic plan, our Bartlett team members expressed the need to have greater access to the latest and most comprehensive tree and woody plant research to help our residential and commercial clients maintain healthy landscapes.”
Jon Banks, Research Lab Manager for the UK Bartlett Tree Research Laboratory, said, “This is an exciting opportunity first imagined by Robert Bartlett Jr. to create an arboretum and research lab from the ground up. The arboretum and research laboratory will allow us to develop and demonstrate the latest in scientific tree care best practices. This is an exciting next step in the history of Bartlett Tree Experts, following on from the work of our founder, Francis A. Bartlett, in 1907.”
Richard Trippet, Vice President of Bartlett’s operations in the United Kingdom and Ireland, said, “There is a great deal of excitement around this project, to create an arboricultural research and knowledge hub in support of our Bartlett arborists, as well as an idyllic location filled with specimen trees to bring people together for client workshops and training. I am thankful to Robert Bartlett for offering our Company and industry colleagues the opportunity to create this special place for arboricultural research and learning.”
About Bartlett Tree Experts
Founded in 1907, The F.A. Bartlett Tree Expert Company has been the world’s leading scientific tree and shrub care company for over 117 years. To learn more, visit www.bartletttree.co.uk.
