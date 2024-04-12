A sight to remember

Submit Release
Eclipse-O-Rama 2024 brought hundreds together for the eclipse. Members from around the world came to Fredericksburg, Texas, to witness totality at The Planetary Society’s eclipse festival. But the eclipse was only part of the experience. Science talks, games, screenings, and other fun activities made the two-day celebration an event to remember… not to mention CEO Bill Nye coming out of a helicopter in a tuxedo. Pictured: A crowd of Eclipse-O-Rama 2024 attendees taking in the eclipse. Image credit: Merc Boyan for The Planetary Society.

All eyes were on our Moon this week, but let’s not forget about Zoozve. This week on Planetary Radio, we explore the story behind the naming of Zoozve, a quasi-moon of Venus, with Latif Nasser, co-host of Radiolab. He shares how a typo on a space poster led the Radiolab team on an epic quest to convince the International Astronomical Union to name this quirky space object.

What are the “real” and “acceptable” reasons for exploring space? Former NASA Administrator Mike Griffin joined the latest episode of Planetary Radio: Space Policy Edition to discuss his notable 2007 speech outlining the “real” and “acceptable” reasons for investing in space exploration and how different reasons resonate with different audiences.

Share your own reasons for believing in space exploration. It’s not too late to register for the 2024 Day of Action, coming up on April 28-29 in Washington, D.C. Join other space advocates from across the United States to advocate for space in the most effective way possible: through in-person meetings with your representatives in Congress. Learn more and register today.

