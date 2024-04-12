FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA ACQUIRES ACTION FEATURE “6 HOURS AWAY” FOR APRIL 19TH RELEASE

6 HOURS AWAY will be available to rent/own on all digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms worldwide, as well as on DVD, starting on April 19, 2024, through Freestyle Digital Media.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has acquired North American VOD rights to the action feature 6 HOURS AWAY, which will be available to rent/own on all digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms worldwide, as well as on DVD, starting on April 19, 2024, through Freestyle Digital Media.

6 HOURS AWAY tells the story of ex-Marine Chris Montano (Guillermo Ivan) and the struggle he faces when his wife is kidnapped by a drug cartel leader. Chris then travels to Mexico where he is confronted with an ultimatum – he must assassinate the cartel leader’s six rivals, or never see his wife again. But what will Chris do when he discovers the truth about the love of his life? Chris has 6 hours to take 6 lives… however he can.

Written by Garry Charles and directed by Nicholas Di Blasi, 6 HOURS AWAY was produced by Ruben Ozuna Gallardo. 6 HOURS AWAY features an ensemble cast including Guillermo Iván (Chris Montano’), Roberto Sanchez (‘James’) Lara Wolf (‘Sara’), Zach Rose (‘Duels’), Oscar Lopez (‘Hugo’), Oscar Torre (‘Salvador’), Osvaldo de Leon (‘Sebastian’), Zair Montes (‘Isla’), Iliana Guibert (‘Amanda’), Abril Schreiber (‘Savannah’), Oscar Lopez Camaron (‘Roman’), Angela Mayorga (‘Nurse Garcia’), and Ariann Murad (‘Agent Grant’).

“Every step of the journey in the making of 6 HOURS AWAY has been a true blessing,” said filmmaker Nicholas Di Blasi. “Witnessing the vision and the dream of so many talented people become a reality is a great privilege, and we hope that watching this film is as much fun for the audience as it has been to for us make it”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire 6 HOURS AWAY directly with Odyssey Motion Pictures.

6 HOURS AWAY Trailer www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9rcVX8GZww

6 HOURS AWAY website: www.OdysseyMotionPictures.com

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include BEST SUMMER EVER the teen musical featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson, THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp, THE LAST PHOTOGRAPH starring Danny Houston, UNTOGETHER starring Jamie Dornan, Jemima Kirke, Ben Mendelsohn, Alice Eve and Billy Crystal, the action-comedy BETTER START RUNNING starring Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons and Maria Bello, THE BACHELORS starring Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons, Julie Delpy and Odeya Rush and the award-winning documentary HONDROS produced by Jamie Lee Curtis and Jake Gyllenhaal.

