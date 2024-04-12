The Supreme Court at NDSU - The April 11, 2024 photos

The Supreme Court at North Dakota State University in Fargo - The April 11, 2024 photos Friday

As part of the visit to Fargo on April 11, 2024, the North Dakota Supreme Court traveled to NDSU to visit with students and hear oral arguments in State v. Camperud, case number 20230370. Andrea Smith, Senior Lecturer of Business Law at NDSU, invited the state supreme court to visit NDSU. Roughly 300 students and guests attended the oral arguments.

The supreme court conducts outreach to North Dakota schools and universities across the state 2-3 times per year as part of the 'Taking the Court to Schools' program. Taking the Court to Schools gives students an up close look at how the judicial branch works and a better understanding of how a case is decided.

Attorney Nicholas Samuelson presents arguments on behalf of the appellee, the State of North Dakota.

Attorney Richard E. Edinger presents arguments to the supreme court on behalf of the appellant, Justin Lee Camperud.

Justice Lisa McEvers visits with an attendee after oral arguments have concluded.

Justice Douglas Bahr visits with student attendees after oral arguments have been completed.

Justice Jerod Tufte visits with NDSU students at lunch.

Chief Justice Jon Jensen, second from the right, shares lunch with students.