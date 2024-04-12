Terra Firma Energy Limited complete the acquisition of Hereford Battery Storage Project.
London April 2024 Terra Firma Energy & Noriker Power announce the successful completion of the sale of an 8MW/16MWh battery storage project in Hereford U.K.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London April 2024 Terra Firma Energy announces the successful completion of the acquisition of an 8MW/16MWh battery storage project located in Hereford, Herefordshire, United Kingdom.
This new facility marks a significant step in enhancing the local energy infrastructure, addressing the growing demand for reliable and flexible power storage solutions.
Situated to the northwest of Hereford, the battery storage system will be connected to the local 66kV distribution network and will provide much needed balancing services. The plant will play a vital role in ensuring grid stability for the region with the site going operational and generating electricity in 2025.
About battery storage systems
Battery storage systems play a key role in the UK's energy landscape by providing a flexible and efficient solution to address the challenges posed by intermittent renewable energy sources. These sites serve as vital assets for storing excess energy generated during periods of low demand and releasing it during peak demand times, thereby enhancing grid stability and reliability. Battery storage enables the integration of more renewable energy into the grid, facilitating the transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.
William Davies, Managing Director of Terra Firma Energy said "Through the acquisition of this battery storage site, Terra Firma Energy reaffirms our commitment to innovative solutions for the UK's energy transition. This investment marks another significant step towards bolstering grid reliability and advancing our vision for a more sustainable energy landscape."
Marc Thomas, Managing Director of Noriker Power said “It has been an absolute pleasure working with the Terra Firma Energy team throughout the sale of this project. Their professionalism, expertise, and commitment have made them an ideal partner. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Terra Firma Energy and are excited to collaborate on future projects that will further drive innovation and help shape the future of renewable energy.”
About Terra Firma Energy Limited
Terra Firma Energy Limited is a privately owned U.K. based Independent Power Producing company operating in the development of renewable & sustainable energy projects. We design, develop & construct carefully sourced projects with the emphasis on making them a cleaner & more respectful source of energy production for future generations.
