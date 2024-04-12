Notice of Planned Outage for System Upgrade: Friday April 26th – Saturday April 27th

The Judiciary’s Case Management System, Odyssey (renamed Enterprise Justice with this upgrade), the Public Portal, the Attorney Portal, Vermont Digital Evidence Portal (VDEP), as well as some functions of Odyssey E-File and Serve will be offline and unavailable Friday April 26th 5 p.m. - Saturday April 27th 5 p.m. due to a planned upgrade. Sunday will be used as a contingency day only if required.