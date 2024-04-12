Reset180 Recruits Esther Daniel as Executive Director

Reset180 Logo

Nonprofit veteran Esther Daniel Joins the Executive Team

I'm incredibly honored to join Reset180, an organization that has already transformed the lives of over 250 survivors through its impactful work. Together, we'll build on this strong foundation.” — Esther Daniel

RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, April 3, Esther Daniel joined Reset180 as its Executive Director, bringing to bear her 20+ years of management experience in the nonprofit’s fight to end human trafficking.

Daniel joins from International Justice Mission (IJM), where she acted as Global Director of Strategy and Execution for the last 3 of her 17 years there. She brings her anti-trafficking operation skills and her ability to spread awareness, protect victims, and rehabilitate survivors, which she will use to help uphold the organization's three pillars: Prevent, Disrupt, and Restore.

Additionally, Reset180 is confident that Daniel will lead the company to have a greater community impact because of her nonprofit organization experience, which includes:

-Publishing over 500 articles through digital and print mediums.

-Training 40+ local NGOs, thus increasing NGO-referred cases by 38%.

-Partnering with South Asian governments and law enforcement to rescue 3k children and adults from labor trafficking over the course of 170+ rescue operations.

-Giving trauma-informed aftercare to 10k+ survivors.

-Collaborating with Indian law enforcement and government officials to develop anti-trafficking initiatives.

“I'm incredibly honored to join Reset180, an organization that has already transformed the lives of over 250 survivors through its impactful work. Together, we'll build on this strong foundation, scale our impact, and continue to bring hope and healing to our communities,” Daniel said.

"We're excited to have Esther Daniel lead Reset180 in our work to prevent, disrupt, and restore. With her years of experience fighting human trafficking and her servant heart, we know she will scale Reset180's mission!" said Sherri Cooper, Reset180 Chairwoman.

Reset180 is a nonprofit that has been partnering with the Northern Virginia community since 2014. Their mission is to prevent human trafficking, disrupt the related networks, and restore the lives of those impacted.

###