New Ownership Signals Bright Future for Global Rabbits in Nearshore Talent Sector as Website Closers
With WebsiteCloser expertise, network, and guidance, we were able to find the best buyer who would help carry our dreams and values forward. We are confident that GlobalRabbits will continue to thrive”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Rabbits, a leading provider of nearshore talent solutions, has been acquired in a milestone acquisition, marking a significant highlight in its journey of empowering businesses with top-tier remote teams. The acquisition, facilitated by Website Closers, underscores the company's commitment to delivering exceptional results while offering cost-effective solutions to its clients.
— Brent Williams and Aldo Coria, the sellers of the company
Founded on the principle of connecting businesses with skilled tech experts across LATAM, Global Rabbits has earned a reputation for building dynamic and motivated teams that extend clients' capabilities. By partnering with the best talent in the region, the company enables businesses to leverage nearshore expertise seamlessly.
With years of experience under its belt, Global Rabbits prides itself on providing tailored solutions to boost clients' teams, whether through individual engineers or complete software development teams.
"We are thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Global Rabbits," said Brent Williams and Aldo Coria, the sellers of the company. "With Website Closers' expertise, network, and guidance, we were able to find the best buyer who would help carry our dreams and values forward. We are confident that Global Rabbits will continue to thrive under new ownership, delivering exceptional value to clients worldwide."
Jeff Hanson, the broker who facilitated the deal from Website Closers, also commented, "The acquisition of Global Rabbits represents a big move in the nearshore talent market that will show its impact in years to come. I am proud to have played a part in bringing together these visionary companies and look forward to seeing the continued success of Global Rabbits under its new leadership."
The acquisition of Global Rabbits marks a pivotal moment for both the company and the nearshore talent market. With its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results and its proven track record of building dynamic teams, Global Rabbits is poised for continued success under new ownership. The strategic guidance provided by Website Closers throughout the acquisition process ensures a seamless transition and sets the stage for further growth and innovation in the nearshore talent space.
As Global Rabbits embarks on this new chapter, it remains steadfast in its mission to empower businesses with top-tier remote teams and provide cost-effective solutions that drive success. With a dedicated focus on connecting businesses with skilled tech experts and delivering tailored solutions to meet clients' needs, Global Rabbits is well-positioned to thrive in the evolving landscape of remote work. The acquisition represents not only a testament to the company's achievements thus far but also a catalyst for future growth and expansion.
Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!
