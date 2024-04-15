BOOKTRIB EXPANDS OFFERINGS TO BOOK-RELATED MERCHANDISE
Launches Partnership with Literary Gift Company Fly Paper Products
The partnership marks the first step in expanding BookTrib’s offerings to book-related merchandise in addition to digital and social media content on the world of books and reading.”WESTPORT, CT, US, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BookTrib.com, a leading source of book news, reviews and author discovery, this week entered into a strategic relationship with Fly Paper Products, a literary gift company, marking the first step in expanding BookTrib’s offerings to book-related merchandise in addition to digital and social media content on the world of books and reading.
— BookTrib
The partnership will include a series of monthly “Discovery Literary Bundle” giveaways, which will feature two books selected by BookTrib editors—one a highly anticipated new release and the other a “discovery” title—along with a selection of thematic literary gifts curated by Fly Paper Products.
The first giveaway features Table for Two: Fictions (Viking) by Amor Towles and the collaborative novel Fourteen Days (Harper), edited by Margaret Atwood and Douglas Preston. The latter features dozens of top-shelf members of the Authors Guild. The two books are accompanied by products ranging from glassware to candles to stationary goods, representing a wide selection of Fly Paper Products offerings.
The giveaway is the first of several planned collaborations between BookTrib and Fly Paper Products. The collaborations are slated to include a curated shop on BookTrib.com and articles highlighting indie bookstores across the country.
This month’s “Discovery Literary Bundle” giveaway is open to U.S. residents only and ends on April 17, 2024. The giveaway entry page can be found at https://booktrib.com/book-giveaways/.
About BookTrib
BookTrib.com - Where Readers Discover was created as a news source for people who love books, want to find out what’s happening in the book world and love learning about great authors of whom they may not have heard. The site features in-depth interviews, reviews, video discussions, podcasts, and even authors writing about other authors. BookTrib.com is a haven for anyone searching for his or her next read or simply addicted to all things book-related. BookTrib.com was created in 2004 by Meryl Moss Media Group, a firm that for more than 30 years has helped authors find readers through marketing, publicity and social media.
About Fly Paper Products
Fly Paper Products is a woman-owned and -run business that creates literary gifts for book lovers, bibliophiles, and educators. Designed by owner Hope Meadows and handcrafted by a team of fellow book lovers in Ann Arbor, MI since 2010. Their fun bookish products can be found in over 2,000 independent bookstores, museums shops, library stores and boutiques worldwide as well as their online shop. Visit Fly Paper Products at https://flypaperproducts.com/.
