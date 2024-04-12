EU4Environment invites officials, SMEs, academia and CSOs to its conference on Resource Efficient and Cleaner Production in Azerbaijan

As part of the EU-funded EU4Environment programme, UNIDO organises a national conference on Resource Efficient and Cleaner Production (RECP) In Azerbaijan.

The event will take place on 23 April 2024 and will be hosted in a hybrid format (in person and online) in both English and Azerbaijani (with simultaneous interpretation).

The conference aims to highlight and promote resilience and green growth in Azerbaijani enterprises by showcasing the benefits of Resource Efficient and Cleaner Production (RECP) in the transition to a Circular Economy. Additionally, the event will provide an opportunity to discuss and share experiences, tools, and programmes on greening Azerbaijani Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs) through six sessions.

The target audience is stakeholders engaged in green economic development in Azerbaijan, including Government, international, and civil society organisations. UNIDO also invites representatives of MSMEs, including industrial enterprises; businesses, experts in the fields of engineering (chemical, industrial, environmental) and energy; members of academia, as well as practitioners from EU4Environment (2021-2024) and EaP GREEN (2013-2017) Actions (RECP Clubs’ members and RECP Demonstration Companies, RECP experts).

Participants can register through this link by 22 April.

Find out more

Press release