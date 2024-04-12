Capsule Presents Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Benefit Auction

Armando Morales, Untitled (Composition in Black, White, and Gray) (1969)

The auction takes place on May 16th and features retired artworks from the hospital's collection. Proceeds from the sale will benefit The Society of MSK.

The Capsule Auction to benefit Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center is a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts and philanthropists to acquire exceptional pieces while contributing to a noble cause.” — Simon Baranoff, Capsule Director