Capsule Presents Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Benefit Auction
The auction takes place on May 16th and features retired artworks from the hospital's collection. Proceeds from the sale will benefit The Society of MSK.
The Capsule Auction to benefit Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center is a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts and philanthropists to acquire exceptional pieces while contributing to a noble cause.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capsule is thrilled to announce its upcoming Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Benefit Auction on May 16th, 2024. This special event will showcase hundreds of artworks being retired from the prestigious hospital's art collection, with all proceeds dedicated to supporting The Society of MSK.
The Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Benefit Auction presents a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts and philanthropists to acquire exceptional pieces while contributing to a noble cause. Many of the artworks featured in this auction have adorned the walls of the renowned hospital, providing joy, inspiration, and comfort to patients, visitors, and staff alike. Now, these pieces will find new homes, continuing to enrich lives while supporting the critical work of The Society of MSK.
The auction will feature a diverse selection of artworks spanning various styles, mediums, and genres, ensuring there is something for every taste and preference. From paintings and sculptures to prints and photographs, each piece tells a story and carries with it the legacy of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Sought after artists include Armando Morales, Carroll Cloar, Fairfield Porter, Yrjö Edelmann, Paul Resika, and more.
Proceeds from the sale will directly benefit The Society of MSK, a vital organization dedicated to supporting the groundbreaking research, innovative treatments, and compassionate care provided by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
The Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Benefit Auction will take place on May 16th, 2024. Interested bidders can participate online via Capsule's secure bidding platform. For more information about the auction, please visit capsuleauctions.com. The catalogue will be online soon.
About Capsule:
Capsule Auctions is one of New York City's premiere Art Auction Galleries specializing in art and design. Overlooking the High Line from the historic Wolf building in Chelsea, Capsule's sales present a wide variety of property from important estates and collections. Offering online and in person auctions, Capsule provides a dynamic online marketplace where art enthusiasts can discover, acquire, and engage with a diverse range of artworks. Carefully curated sales feature paintings, sculpture, works on paper, photography, prints, and books as well as artist made objects in ceramics, glass, and furniture. For more information, visit capsuleauctions.com.
About Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center:
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center is the world's oldest and largest private cancer center, providing comprehensive care to patients from all walks of life. Renowned for its cutting-edge research, innovative treatments, and compassionate approach to care, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center is dedicated to making progress against cancer and improving outcomes for patients worldwide. For more information, visit www.mskcc.org.
About The Society of MSK:
The Society of MSK is a dedicated group of volunteers and supporters committed to advancing the mission of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Through fundraising initiatives, advocacy efforts, and community engagement, The Society of MSK helps to raise awareness and support for the groundbreaking work being done at the institution. For more information, visit https://giving.mskcc.org/society/about.
