Introducing the World's First and Only Ube Energy Drink
Serious Beverage Company presents the world's first Ube Flavored Energy Drink, infusing this exotic flavor with vitamins, electrolytes, and Ceramoside™.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a fusion of flavor and functionality, Serious Beverage Company proudly unveils the world's first and only Ube Flavored Energy Drink, powered by the invigorating essence of organic green tea caffeine. This innovative beverage promises to revolutionize the energy drink market by offering a refreshing twist on traditional energy beverages, while harnessing the clinically proven benefits of Ceramoside™.
Derived from the vibrant purple yam indigenous to the Philippines, ube has long been celebrated in Asian cuisine for its unique taste and nutritional properties. By infusing this exotic flavor with a variety of functional ingredients like B vitamins, biotin, electrolytes, Ceramoside™ and organic green tea caffeine, Serious Beverage Company has created a one-of-a-kind energy drink that not only provides a natural energy boost but also tantalizes the taste buds with its rich and distinctive profile.
"At Serious Beverage Company, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering products that resonate with consumers seeking both functionality and flavor," says E Redford Mejia, founder at Serious Beverage Company – a subsidiary of Sparkling Tequila, LLC (creator of the world’s first sparkling tequila from Mexico. "With our Ube Flavored Energy Drink, we've combined the energizing properties of organic green tea caffeine with the delightful taste of Ube, resulting in a beverage that is as refreshing as it is revitalizing."
Unlike conventional energy drinks loaded with sugar, artificial additives and synthetic caffeine, Serious Beverage Company 's Ube Flavored Energy Drink is crafted in small batches using only the finest source of organic green tea caffeine and natural flavors. This commitment to quality and sustainability not only enhances the drinking experience but also reflects Serious Beverage Company 's dedication to promoting health and well-being.
In addition to its unique flavor profile, Serious Beverage Company's Ube Flavored Energy Drink is packed with essential B vitamins and electrolytes, making it the perfect companion for those leading an active lifestyle. Whether you're gearing up for a workout, powering through a busy workday, or simply seeking a refreshing pick-me-up, this innovative beverage is poised to become your go-to choice for sustained energy and vitality. Introducing Ceramoside™ imported from France - the ultimate moisturizer for skin and hair follicle strengthener – “Beauty from Within” (non GMO, gluten free, additive free and Kosher certified). The recommended daily dose of 30mg is equal to one 12oz can of our delicious beverage.
Serious Beverage Company's Ube Flavored Energy Drink will be available for purchase in California, Texas, and Hawaii starting May 1st at select retailers and online at www.seriousfirstaid.com. Join us in embracing the future of energy drinks and experience the natural synergy of flavor and function with Serious Beverage Company's latest creation.
