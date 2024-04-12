The Netherlands at the Milan Design Week 2024

A few highlights:

Over one hundred designers and artists from the Netherlands at the Milan Design Week

Dutch Satellite: the SaloneSatellite stand dedicated to emerging talent

The best of recent Dutch production at the famous event 'Masterly - The Dutch in Milan'

Dutch Corner at LAMPO, the new location of Isola Design Festival

Design projects with a social character at BASE Milano and beyond



The Netherlands are historically one of the most represented nations at Milan Design Week, whose next edition will take place from 15 to 20 April. Also in 2024, Dutch Design will be featured in many nerve centres of the world's most important event dedicated to this discipline.

The Embassy and Consulate General of the Netherlands in Italy, the Creative Industries Fund and Het Nieuwe Instituut are supporting more than twenty individual and collective projects - involving more than one hundred Dutch creatives - scattered across the main hubs of the Milan Design Week. In many of them, design is a tool for investigating the most urgent challenges of the present: the climate emergency, the housing emergency, problems related to (over)production and dominant consumption models, accessibility. There will, of course, be no lack of space for the more classic declinations of design: interior, exterior, collectible design and industrial design, passing through textiles and art installations.

Dutch Satellite

At the SaloneSatellite, the section of the Salone Internazionale del Mobile reserved for under-35 designers, four studios will give life to the Dutch Satellite, the collective stand dedicated to emerging talents living and working in the Netherlands. Gathered together under the title Pathways - signifying the intersection of different paths - Jos van Roosmalen, IOUS Studio, Studio 56 hours and Studio Soumer will present their latest works, which despite their apparent heterogeneity present common traits such as the use of new technologies in production processes, the focus on research into materials and the reduction of waste, and the use of nature as a source of formal inspiration.

Masterly

Spotlight on the FuoriSalone: in the splendid setting of Palazzo dei Giureconsulti, the eighth edition of 'Masterly - The Dutch in Milan' will take place, where curator Nicole Uniquole will present the best of recent production made in the Netherlands to the Milanese public, bringing together more than one hundred participants including architects, designers, craftsmen, schools, galleries and companies. Masterly will also host the exhibition ROOTS by Simone van Es and Claudy Jongstra, focusing on the theme of soil and the challenges of its conservation, as well as the opportunities it offers for the regenerative production of new materials.

BASE Milano

Dutch Design will also be widely represented at BASE Milano, where the We Will Design exhibition will give space to projects focusing on issues of accessibility, solidarity and socio-spatial justice. These include Anas Chao's Dutch Dumpling, Slavic installation Phantasmagoria by Sonia Górecka and Queer , Folks by Loi Studio, which reflects on queer identity in public spaces. Also at BASE, the installation exhibition The Body Is a Movement, curated by Baltan Laboratories and Onomatopee, invites visitors to re-synchronise with the rhythms of their own bodies inside an imaginary gym.

Isola Design Festival

Numerous Dutch artists and studios will take part in the Isola Design Festival. In the new location of LAMPO, at Scalo Farini, there will be a real Dutch Corner curated by designer and talent scout Wisse Trooster: a collective exhibition of collectible design from the Netherlands. At Stecca 3.0, Rotterdam's renowned Het Nieuwe Instituut will bring its New Store, a pop-up shop that proposes production systems and consumption patterns inspired by the principles of circularity, while the square in front will host the Collective Works Kiosk of Reciprocity, a meeting place where the concept of reciprocity is investigated in order to promote cooperation in the social and economic spheres.

And not only this...

The kiosk will provide the backdrop for a rich programme of public debates on the economy of proximity, material and immaterial exchanges and the effects of large events on the communities that host them. A theme that is also central to the project The (Dutch) Embassy of Living by Studio Cecilia Casabona, in which four Dutch designers transform the location of DOPO? into a temporary hotel: a tool for reflecting on the theme of the housing emergency that unites many cities in the Netherlands and Italy.

Salone Internazionale del Mobile

Many Dutch studios and designers at the Salone Internazionale del Mobile and FuoriSalone are actively supported by the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Milan, the Embassy of the Netherlands in Rome, the Creative Industries Fund and Het Nieuwe Instituut. On 15 and 16 April, the Ambassador for International Cultural Cooperation of the Netherlands, Dewi van de Weerd, will visit the Dutch projects that will enrich the Milan Design Week 2024 programme.

Practical information

Further information

Ewout Kieckens, Embassy of the Netherlands in Rome - ewout.kieckens@minbuza.nl

Stefano Musilli, Consulate General of the Netherlands in Milan - stefano.musilli@minbuza.nl

Follow us on social media during the Design Week (and beyond):