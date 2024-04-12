Celebrating Innovation: Introducing 'Entrepreneurs in The Spotlight' Magazine with Visionary Business Leaders Nationally

Front Cover of Entrepreneurs In The Spotlight- April 2024

Entrepreneurs and Small Business Owners Highlighted From Across the Country

If you want to lift yourself up, lift up someone else.” — Booker T. Washington

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting, LLC is passionate about championing the voices of visionary entrepreneurs who are reshaping industries and catalyzing change. Their platform, ‘Entrepreneurs in The Spotlight,’ serves as a dedicated stage to honor the extraordinary journeys of these pioneers, ensuring their invaluable contributions receive the recognition they merit. The CEO, Glenna Gonzalez, staunchly believes in every entrepreneur’s narrative power and is committed to empowering them with the visibility and resources necessary for success. They shed light on the diverse and inspirational stories fueling today's business landscape through captivating profiles and insightful features. Explore their burgeoning blog at www.glennagonzalez.com to dive deeper into these compelling narratives. On the Home page is an inaugural edition of this month’s magazine, ‘Entrepreneurs in The Spotlight.’

Becoming a part of this vibrant community opens doors to unmatched exposure, networking, and avenues for personal and professional development. Whether one is searching for inspiration, collaborative opportunities, or eager to share their entrepreneurial voyage, ‘Entrepreneurs in The Spotlight’ provides an energetic platform to highlight stories and engage with a worldwide audience of like-minded individuals, investors, and potential collaborators. Embracing the entrepreneurial ethos alongside JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting means joining a movement that champions innovation, perseverance, and the unwavering quest for achievement.

Some of the Entrepreneurs Featured in April’s issue are as follows:

Ambassador Suzan Johnson Cook, CEO of the Global Black Women's Chamber of Commerce

Ambassador Suzan Johnson Cook, CEO of the Global Black Women's Chamber of Commerce, is a third-generation business owner and the driving force behind Charisma Speakers, the sole global professional speaker’s bureau led by a Black woman. Through her visionary leadership, she founded the Chamber, which is dedicated to empowering women in the global workforce.

With unwavering dedication, the organization has blossomed into a thriving network, offering support and connections to countless international entrepreneurs, and shaping a narrative of female empowerment. A White House Fellow from the classes of ’93 and ’94, Ambassador Suzan has served alongside two U.S. Presidents and three members of the Cabinet. She provides invaluable expertise as a faith advisor and analyst in both domestic and foreign policy.

Sharon Ragin, CEO of Sharon Ragin CPA, LLC

Sharon Ragin, CEO of Sharon Ragin CPA, LLC, is not just a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Forensic Examiner with a Master’s in Taxation; she's an inspiring force and influential figure in the entrepreneurial world. Holding licenses as a CPA, realtor, and insurance agent, Sharon's expertise spans various domains. A proud graduate of Georgia State University and the University of Maryland, College Park, she brings a wealth of knowledge to her work and boasts over four decades of experience.

Based in Conyers, Georgia, Sharon's firm is renowned for providing top-notch accounting, tax, and consulting services to many clients, including Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, churches, non-profit organizations, and individuals. Yet, her impact transcends the professional realm. Sharon is deeply committed to empowering families through entrepreneurship, education, and life skills resources. She believes in the potential of entrepreneurship and education as pathways to a brighter future.

Actively engaged in her community, Sharon established the Soaring Eagles Training and Development Corporation, a 501c(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering women and youth locally, nationally, and globally. Through initiatives like offering financial resources, paid internships, tuition assistance, and life skill resources, the organization supports students pursuing post-secondary degrees in accounting and finance, leaving a legacy of empowerment and opportunity.

Wayne Angel, Owner of Franchise Angels, LLC

Wayne Angel, the proprietor of Franchise Angels, LLC, specializes in guiding individuals through discovering, evaluating, and financing small business opportunities throughout the United States and Canada. His recent successes include facilitating placements in various sectors such as Food Service, Health & Wellness, Staffing, Home Services, Retail, Commercial Cleaning, and Vending businesses. Wayne's hands-on approach ensures that each client receives personalized attention to secure the ideal business venture.

With a background in Civil Engineering and an MBA degree, Wayne possesses the expertise and acumen necessary for making strategic decisions. Furthermore, his real estate license in Georgia amplifies his ability to navigate and contribute to real estate and home services, further enriching his capability to serve his clientele.

These pioneers exemplify entrepreneurship, displaying resilience, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Their stories serve as powerful proof of how vision and perseverance shape business trajectories. We congratulate our showcased entrepreneurs and express deep gratitude for allowing us to share their inspiring journeys. As we persist in highlighting our community's diverse talents and narratives, we eagerly anticipate inspiring countless others to embark on their own unique entrepreneurial paths. The magazine, ‘Entrepreneurs in The Spotlight,’ will be published monthly with business owner profiles and advertising opportunities for anyone seeking to grow their businesses by getting more exposure and visibility. The blog will continue to grow and regularly feature entrepreneurs from across the nation. For more information: email pr@glennagonzalez.com .