Council Declares Speeding Cars a Public Health Emergency

Pedestrian fatalities and injuries have been a serious issue for the City of Boston. In recent weeks, there have already been two pedestrian fatalities and one pedestrian being seriously injured by cars. Last year in 2023, there were seven pedestrian fatalities. In 2022, there were twelve.

This week, the Council adopted a resolution declaring speeding cars and reckless driving as a public health emergency, and advocates for infrastructure improvements to address this issue. The Council calls on the relevant Boston City Departments to work together to develop strategies to ensure pedestrian safety and reduce traffic fatalities and injuries.