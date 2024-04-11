Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,153 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,054 in the last 365 days.

Council Declares Speeding Cars a Public Health Emergency

Pedestrian fatalities and injuries have been a serious issue for the City of Boston. In recent weeks, there have already been two pedestrian fatalities and one pedestrian being seriously injured by cars. Last year in 2023, there were seven pedestrian fatalities. In 2022, there were twelve.

This week, the Council adopted a resolution declaring speeding cars and reckless driving as a public health emergency, and advocates for infrastructure improvements to address this issue. The Council calls on the relevant Boston City Departments to work together to develop strategies to ensure pedestrian safety and reduce traffic fatalities and injuries.

You just read:

Council Declares Speeding Cars a Public Health Emergency

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more