Council Supports Enhancing School Bus Safety

This week, the Council adopted a resolution in support of Bill S.2600, An Act Enhancing School Bus Safety.

Boston school buses and MBTA buses often sit in traffic in bus lanes that are blocked by other motor vehicles, and vehicles often illegally pass school buses with their stop signs out as students are boarding or exiting the bus.

The Council urges the state legislature on Beacon Hill to pass Bill S.2600, which would allow bus-mounted camera enforcement on buses statewide.

