Polish Constitution Day is celebrated on May 3rd each year and commemorates the signing of the Constitution of 3 May 1791, which was one of the first modern constitutions in the world and an important moment in the history of Poland.

After gaining independence in 1918, May 3rd became a holiday in Poland. This holiday, like many holidays, was not celebrated during the time of the communist government. Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, the holiday was restored by Poland in 1990.

Polish immigrants have made significant contributions to the culture, politics, and education of Boston, and their legacy continues to thrive in the city today. Today, Polish Americans continue to contribute to our city and country in business, government, politics, religion, the U.S. military, building trades, and organized labor.

They also contribute immensely to our arts and culture, as well as sports. The Polish community is strong in Boston, especially in Dorchester’s Polish Triangle. The Council recognizes May 3rd as Polish Constitution Day in the City of Boston and has ordered the Property Management Department to raise the Polish flag at 11:00am on May 3, 2024.