Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,153 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,054 in the last 365 days.

Polish Constitution Day

Polish Constitution Day is celebrated on May 3rd each year and commemorates the signing of the Constitution of 3 May 1791, which was one of the first modern constitutions in the world and an important moment in the history of Poland.

After gaining independence in 1918, May 3rd became a holiday in Poland. This holiday, like many holidays, was not celebrated during the time of the communist government. Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, the holiday was restored by Poland in 1990.

Polish immigrants have made significant contributions to the culture, politics, and education of Boston, and their legacy continues to thrive in the city today. Today, Polish Americans continue to contribute to our city and country in business, government, politics, religion, the U.S. military, building trades, and organized labor.

They also contribute immensely to our arts and culture, as well as sports. The Polish community is strong in Boston, especially in Dorchester’s Polish Triangle. The Council recognizes May 3rd as Polish Constitution Day in the City of Boston and has ordered the Property Management Department to raise the Polish flag at 11:00am on May 3, 2024.

You just read:

Polish Constitution Day

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more