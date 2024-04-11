Black women in the United States experience maternal mortality rates that are three to four times higher than those of white women, a disparity that exists regardless of income or education level. Black women are also disproportionately affected by life-threatening maternal health conditions like preeclampsia, postpartum hemorrhage, and blood clots, alongside a higher incidence of pregnancy-related complications such as preterm birth and low birth weight.

The Black Maternal Health Week initiative was founded and led by the Black Mamas Matter Alliance, dedicated to awareness, activism, and community-building, aiming to amplify the voices, perspectives, and lived experiences of Black mothers and birthing people. Black Maternal Health Week is an opportunity to engage in dialogue, share knowledge, and take action to address the health disparities that require a multifaceted approach.

Black Maternal Health Week serves as a reminder of the ongoing need to build a healthcare system that is inclusive, equitable, and responsive to the needs of all mothers, especially those most at risk.

This week, the Council recognized April 11th to 17th as Black Maternal Health Week and committed to supporting legislation and policies that address the maternal health crisis among Black women and reduce disparities in maternal health outcomes.