Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,154 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,055 in the last 365 days.

Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

The second full week in April is recognized as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week to honor telecommunications personnel in the public safety community. 911 dispatchers across the country and here in Boston answer emergency and non-emergency phone calls, connecting callers to emergency care and providing valuable resources to those in need.

An estimated 240 million calls are made to 911 in the United States each year. Each call represents a resident, looking to speak to a calm, helpful person in what could be one of the most difficult or frightening moments of their lives.

Telecommunications personnel are highly-trained unsung heroes of the public safety system, assisting police, firefighters and paramedics during emergencies. During the COVID-19 public health emergency, telecommunications personnel worked on the front lines while experiencing staffing shortages and demands to take on mandatory shifts.

The Council supports telecommunications personnel and recognizes them for their hard-working professionalism and dedication to the residents of Boston. This week, a resolution was adopted recognizing April 14 - April 20 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

You just read:

Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more