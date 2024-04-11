The second full week in April is recognized as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week to honor telecommunications personnel in the public safety community. 911 dispatchers across the country and here in Boston answer emergency and non-emergency phone calls, connecting callers to emergency care and providing valuable resources to those in need.

An estimated 240 million calls are made to 911 in the United States each year. Each call represents a resident, looking to speak to a calm, helpful person in what could be one of the most difficult or frightening moments of their lives.

Telecommunications personnel are highly-trained unsung heroes of the public safety system, assisting police, firefighters and paramedics during emergencies. During the COVID-19 public health emergency, telecommunications personnel worked on the front lines while experiencing staffing shortages and demands to take on mandatory shifts.

The Council supports telecommunications personnel and recognizes them for their hard-working professionalism and dedication to the residents of Boston. This week, a resolution was adopted recognizing April 14 - April 20 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.