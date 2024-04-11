Louis D. Brown was born on April 13th, 1978, and grew to be a 15-year-old sophomore who was an avid reader motivated to pursue a Ph.D. and one day be the first Black President of the United States.

Brown was an advocate for violence prevention, working as a bridge-builder in his community and proclaiming that true peace will require both active individual participation in community alongside personal & collective civic engagement.

Brown continues to be an inspiration after his tragic passing, prompting his parents, Joseph and Clementina Chéry, to co-found the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute in 1994 to honor his legacy and continue the peacemaking work he was leading.

This year, the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute is commemorating thirty years of responding to violence in the community and being a center of healing, teaching, and learning. The City of Boston is a more peaceful, collaborative community thanks to the legacy of Brown and the ongoing work he continues to inspire.

During this week’s Council meeting, the Council adopted a resolution recognizing April 13, 2024 as the second annual Louis D. Brown Day of Civic Engagement.

Brown believed that we all have a part to play in fostering a more peaceful world through our personal and collective civic engagement. Brown’s legacy will continue to inspire the next generation of peacemakers in the City of Boston and beyond.