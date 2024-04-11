Submit Release
Eid Mubarak

During this week’s Council meeting, the Council adopted a resolution to recognize and honor Eid Al-Fitr as a City of Boston Holiday on April 10, 2024.

Eid Al-Fitr holds profound significance within the global Muslim community as they symbolize the culmination of the sacred month of Ramadan, a period of fasting, prayer, and reflection.

Eid serves as an opportunity for self-renewal, spiritual growth, and community building as Muslims reflect on their devotion to Allah and strive to uphold the values of compassion, generosity, and empathy in their daily lives.

The Council recognizes Eid Al-Fitr as a significant religious holiday for the Muslim Community and aims to foster a welcoming and inclusive environment where people of all faiths feel valued, respected, and celebrated.

