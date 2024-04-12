Governor Hochul to Illuminate New York State Landmarks in Honor of National Donate Life Blue & Green Day

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced 14 State landmarks will be illuminated tonight with the colors blue and green in honor of National Donate Life Blue & Green Day and to recognize the importance of registering as an organ and tissue donor. During National Donate Life Blue & Green Day, the public is encouraged to wear the colors blue and green and to encourage more New Yorkers to join the donor registry.

“Thousands of New Yorkers are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant and enrolling as an organ and tissue donor could save lives,” Governor Hochul said. “As we illuminate State landmarks in blue and green tonight, it’s a reminder to donate life and be someone’s miracle.”

DMV Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “Helping to raise awareness about organ donation has been one of the most important things I’ve done as DMV Commissioner. Since we are often the place where people enroll in the Donate Life Registry, these lights symbolize hope for those awaiting organ transplants and the precious gift of life that a donor can provide.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “I am an organ donor, it brings me joy knowing someday, when I no longer need them, my organs could help the life of 8 other people I will never know. Please do register to be an organ donor, right now over 7,000 New Yorkers are waiting to receive a kidney. It only takes a couple minutes to register as an organ or tissue donor and give the gift of life to those who desperately need it.”

Executive Director of Donate Life NYS Aisha Tator said, "The lights of these iconic New York landmarks shine blue and green tonight serving as rays of hope, reminding us of the precious gift that is organ and tissue donation. This Donate Life Month, New Yorkers are united in blue and green, not just as colors, but as symbols of solidarity and commitment to Donate Life and ensuring a life-changing transplant for every New Yorker in need. Together, we can be someone's miracle."

Landmarks to be lit include: