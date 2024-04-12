PHILIPPINES, April 12 - Press Release

April 12, 2024 STATEMENT OF SEN. FRANCIS ESCUDERO In the morning of 11 April 2024, a vehicle bearing protocol license plates issued to me was apprehended by the MMDA for improperly using the bus lane on Edsa. The use of the protocol plate was unauthorized, as the vehicle was being driven by the driver of a family member. The No. 7 protocol plate was also abused because vehicles with these plates are not allowed to use bus lanes. Following the incident, I have directed the driver to appear before the MMDA to comply with the show-cause order issued to him and to answer the charges he faces for the violation. I do not personally use the protocol license plates issued to me, and forthwith the protocol plates involved in the incident will be surrendered to the LTO. I commend the authorities for their vigilance and reiterate my support for government efforts to ensure that traffic rules and regulations in Metro Manila are observed by all--regardless of rank, title or position. I apologize to the public and my colleagues in the Senate for this oversight. Moving forward, I commit to ensure that the protocol plates entrusted to me are used appropriately, consistent with the provisions of Executive Order No. 56, s. 2024. Sen. Francis Joseph "Chiz" G. Escudero

12 April 2024