Making web applications accessible for persons with disabilities

Accessible web applications ensure everyone across the board participates in the digital world. United Nations Volunteers (UNV) used various automated accessibility testing tools in the past to verify the accessibility level of its applications. However, many UN Volunteers with disabilities informed UNV that not all applications were fully accessible. This was the turning point to change course.

In 2023 UNV launched two separate, but interconnected initiatives.

Several UN Volunteers with disabilities were contacted and requested to provide feedback on the accessibility of the UNV applications. Highly valuable feedback was received, including a comprehensive Keyboard Accessibility Assessment Report, prepared by Hudoykul Hafizov, UN Volunteer who served as Disability Inclusion Advisor with UNDP in Uzbekistan.

A specialized manual accessibility testing company was recruited in early 2024 to begin a holistic manual testing of key UNV applications. This in-depth assessment is currently taking place. In addition, there will be several training sessions for all UNV personnel on web applications accessibility and creating inclusive content.

The above processes are set to be completed in the autumn of 2024 and result in the certification of UNV applications being fully WCAG 2.1 (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines) Level AA accessible.

WCAG, developed by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), is the international standard for web accessibility. It outlines specific criteria to ensure websites are usable by everyone, regardless of ability.

Level AA is widely recognized as the optimal target for web accessibility. It offers a significant increase in usability for persons with disabilities and addresses a wider range of needs going beyond basic accessibility and catering to a broader spectrum of disabilities.

Investing in web application accessibility isn't just about checking a box; it's about creating a welcoming online environment where everyone can participate and thrive. It's a responsible and forward-thinking approach to ensure the internet lives up to its potential as a truly inclusive space.