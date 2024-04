Main, News Posted on Apr 12, 2024 in Highways News

Kauai #hitraffic #hiwx 4/12/2024 5:44AM:

Kuhio Highway near Hanalei Bridge remains closed.

The southbound (mauka) Wailua River Bridge on Kuhio Highway is closed. There is two-way traffic on the northbound (makai) bridge. There will be no contraflow today.