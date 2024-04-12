Explore Partnership Opportunities with Sofema Aviation Services and Sofema Online
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) and Sofema Online (SOL) are extending an exclusive invitation to potential partners interested in broadening their service offerings through collaboration in Aviation Training.
The Sofema partnership opportunities are designed to empower businesses, enabling them to deliver outstanding educational experiences in various formats.
Open Training Sessions
Sofema offers the opportunity for partners to organize and promote open training sessions under the SAS brand. This model allows the partners to handle the course logistics and marketing, bringing high-quality training directly to their local markets or professional networks. It’s an excellent way to enhance their portfolio and connect with the audience on a deeper level.
In-Company Training
SAS specializes in providing tailored in-company training sessions, adaptable to either on-site delivery or via remote platforms like Zoom.us or Microsoft Teams. This option caters to businesses seeking a more personalized training experience for their teams, with partners playing a crucial role in facilitating these engagements. Learn more
Online Courses
Through www.SofemaOnline.com, partners can tap into an extensive catalog of over 350 aviation courses available for online delivery. This virtual platform offers a wide range of self-paced, expertly crafted courses and diplomas, suitable for diverse learning preferences and schedules.
Why Partner with SAS
> Renowned Expertise: As leaders in aviation training, Sofema Aviation Services and Sofema Online are committed to delivering educational excellence. View the Client Testimonials & Impact Stories page
> Comprehensive Support: SAS provides partners with the necessary administrative support, certification processing, and marketing materials to ensure a seamless and successful collaboration.
> Flexible Partnership Models: They are built to accommodate various business strategies and client needs, offering the flexibility to choose the best fit for organizations.
> Growth and Development: Partnering with Sofema opens the door to new business opportunities, enhancing service offerings and contributing to the professional growth of the clientele.
SAS is proud of the successful and lasting partnerships established within the industry. Explore the extensive network of Privileged Training Partners (PTP)
Contact us at team@sassofia.com with the subject line “Partnership Enquiry“ to learn more about this opportunity.
Steve Bentley
Sofema Aviation Services
team@sassofia.com
