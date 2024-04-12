2023 Annual Report of the Advisory Group on Data
News Provided By
April 12, 2024, 15:07 GMT
Keywords
Advisory Group on Data, data, digitalisation, digital ecosystem, interoperability
You just read:
2023 Annual Report of the Advisory Group on Data
News Provided By
April 12, 2024, 15:07 GMT
Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
Safety evaluation of the food enzyme glutaminase from the genetically modified Bacillus licheniformis strain NZYM‐JQ
Safety evaluation of the food enzyme phosphodiesterase I from the non‐genetically modified Leptographium procerum strain ...View All Stories From This Source