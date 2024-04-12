Drivers are advised that BC Hydro requires a 24-hour closure of the southbound slow lane on Highway 99 through the George Massey Tunnel over the weekend.

The closure will allow BC Hydro to permanently repair its equipment within the tunnel. There is no public safety issue. This addresses the temporary repair completed on March 20, 2024, which required an immediate slow-lane closure.

The southbound slow lane through the tunnel will be closed from 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, until 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

During this lane closure, drivers should plan for delays southbound on Highway 99 at the George Massey Tunnel and to consider an alternative route.

Drivers are asked to obey signs and traffic-control personnel, and to use caution near roadside workers.

For updates, check: http://www.drivebc.ca