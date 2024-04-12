St Albans / Fugitive From Justice
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2002282
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: April 11, 2024, at approximately 1615 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89, St Albans Vermont
VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice
ACCUSED: Taevon Williams
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: History from multiple states
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 11, 2024, at approximately 1615 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a male walking southbound on Interstate 89 in St Albans Vermont. Several individuals reported this, including the male throwing things at cars and walking in the roadway in attempt to hitchhike. Troopers responded and identified Williams, at which time they discovered he was wanted on an arrest warrant from the state of New Jersey. This warrant was a violation of parole warrant with the original charges being “Unlawful Possession of Weapons – 1st Degree” and “Aggravated Assault – 3rd Degree”. Williams was ordered lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility where he was held without bail. Williams is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 04/12/24 at 1300 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: Yes, NWSCF
BAIL: Held Without
MUG SHOT: Yes, attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/12/24 1300hrs
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993