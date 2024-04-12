St Albans / Fugitive From Justice

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2002282

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: April 11, 2024, at approximately 1615 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89, St Albans Vermont

VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice

ACCUSED: Taevon Williams

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: History from multiple states

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 11, 2024, at approximately 1615 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a male walking southbound on Interstate 89 in St Albans Vermont. Several individuals reported this, including the male throwing things at cars and walking in the roadway in attempt to hitchhike. Troopers responded and identified Williams, at which time they discovered he was wanted on an arrest warrant from the state of New Jersey. This warrant was a violation of parole warrant with the original charges being “Unlawful Possession of Weapons – 1st Degree” and “Aggravated Assault – 3rd Degree”. Williams was ordered lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility where he was held without bail. Williams is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 04/12/24 at 1300 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes, NWSCF

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: Yes, attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/12/24 1300hrs

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993