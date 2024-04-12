High Dynamic Range Market to rise up to the USD 126,740.0 million by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 25.1%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global high dynamic range market was valued at $13,760.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $126,740.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.1%.

Asia-Pacific is expected to observe highest growth rate during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific dominated the high dynamic range market, due to upsurge in demand from gaming, entertainment, and media industries. In addition, Asia-Pacific is home to major players such as Canon, Omnivision Technologies, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Fujifilm Holding Corporation, and Casio Computer Co., Ltd., which offer advanced high dynamic range solutions. Further, increasing 4G coverage coupled with emergence of 5G, ever-increasing smartphone and pay-TV penetration, falling data tariffs, and rising per capita income primarily drives the demand for high dynamic range content in Asia-Pacific, thereby fueling the growth of the market.

The global high dynamic range (HDR) market is experiencing significant growth driven by several key factors. One major driver is the ongoing demand for large screen displays with high resolution. Consumers increasingly seek immersive viewing experiences, and HDR technology enhances the contrast and color accuracy of displays, resulting in more vibrant and lifelike images.

Additionally, the increasing penetration of smartphones with HDR capabilities is fueling market growth. Manufacturers are integrating HDR features into smartphones to offer users enhanced multimedia experiences, including sharper images and more vibrant colors.

Furthermore, the high potential for digital photography is contributing to the growth of the global HDR market. HDR technology allows photographers to capture scenes with a wider dynamic range, preserving details in both bright and dark areas of the image, leading to higher-quality photographs.

Moreover, the surge in on-demand content delivery services, such as streaming platforms and video-on-demand services, is driving demand for HDR content. Consumers seek high-quality, immersive content experiences, and HDR technology enhances the viewing experience by delivering richer colors and deeper contrasts.

However, one challenge hindering market growth is the need for considerably higher bandwidth for broadcasting HDR content. HDR content requires more bandwidth compared to standard definition or high-definition content, which can pose challenges for broadcasters and streaming services.

On the contrary, the introduction of new HDR-compatible devices and the proliferation of HDR content present remunerative growth opportunities for the expansion of the global market. As more devices become HDR-enabled and content creators produce HDR content, the demand for HDR technology is expected to continue to rise.

In conclusion, the global HDR market is driven by factors such as the demand for immersive viewing experiences, the proliferation of HDR-enabled devices, and the surge in HDR content. While challenges such as bandwidth requirements exist, opportunities for growth abound as HDR technology continues to evolve and gain traction in various industries.

Some of the key high dynamic range industry players profiled in the report include Apple, Inc., Canon, Nikon Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Display Co., Ltd., Omnivision Technologies, Olympus Corp., Sony Corporation, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, and Casio Computer Co., Ltd.

