Automotive Acoustic Material Market to Cross $6.6 Billion by 2031 | Toray Industries, Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Automotive Acoustic Material Market

The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, competitive scenarios

The concept of automotive acoustic material is typically attributed to the reduction in the energy of sound waves generated by the vehicle.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐€๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐Œ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ report offers a detailed segmentation of the global automotive acoustic material market based on vehicle type, material type, application, component, and region The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฌ ๐๐จ๐ฐ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08447

The global automotive acoustic material market size was valued at $3.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $6.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The concept of automotive acoustic material is typically attributed to the reduction in the energy of sound waves generated by the vehicle. It is a material that suppresses echoes, reverberation, resonance, and sound reflection to enhance the vehicleโ€™s performance and passengers' riding experience. Various types of materials are used for automotive acoustic according to their properties, such as frequency, composition, thickness, surface finish, and mounting method. The current automotive acoustic material industry is anticipated to be propelled by rising auto sales and the demand for improved comfort and safety features during the upcoming years. Owing to their effectiveness and low weight, sound absorption materials are being employed in the production of automobiles.

Based on material type, the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) segment garnered the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global automotive acoustic material market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The others segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 8.1% throughout the forecast period. The fiberglass and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) segments are also analyzed throughout the report.

๐๐ฎ๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ฐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐„๐ฑ๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/5210646e536d8735cf9e51b261b8cdd2

In addition, the automotive acoustic material market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the increased inclination of consumers towards environment-friendly vehicles and implementation of government regulations pertaining to reducing vehicle noise. Furthermore, the companies operating in the market have adopted partnerships, R&D, and product launches to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in. November 2022, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V. launched pyrolysis oil to produce new automotive acoustics, replacing virgin fossil feedstocks. The recycled content is attributed to the Audi product via a mass balance approach.

Based on application, the interior cabin acoustic segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global automotive acoustic material market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The underbody and engine bay acoustic segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.6% throughout the forecast period. Also, the exterior acoustic and trunk panel acoustic segments are discussed in the report.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly one-third of the global automotive acoustic material market revenue. Furthermore, Europe region is projected to rule the roost in terms of revenue by 2031. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 8.0% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied through the report include LAMEA and North America.

๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐‚๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฎโ€™๐ซ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A08447

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global automotive acoustic material market based on vehicle type, material type, application, component, and region The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž

Covestro AG, 3M, sika, Toray Industries, Inc., Freudenberg Group, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, BASF SE, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V., Huntsman International LLC

๐‚๐ก๐ž๐œ๐ค ๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ฆ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐›๐ฅ๐ข๐ฌ๐ก๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐€๐Œ๐‘ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก:

Automotive Filter Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-filter-market-to-reach-53-73-bn-globally-by-2024-at-3-9-cagr-allied-market-research-828001293.html

Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-intelligent-lighting-system-market-to-reach-9-25-billion-globally-by-2030-at-9-8-cagr-allied-market-research-301430767.html

Automotive Trailer Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/11/09/2552015/0/en/Automotive-Trailer-Market-Size-to-Accrue-30-8-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

Automotive Chassis System Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-chassis-system-market-to-reach-120-51-bn-globally-by-2025-at-5-7-cagr-says-allied-market-research-801938115.html