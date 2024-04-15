12 Year Old Eula of Eula Banana Announces New Kids’ Crafting Product, Moulding Magic
Eula Banana launches website for Moulding Magic, a unique craft product by 10-year-old Eula, combining playdough, clay, and slime for creative, less-mess- fun.MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eula Banana, a new venture started by ten-year-old, now 12-year-old, entrepreneur Eula, is thrilled to introduce its new website for the product Moulding Magic. Designed for anyone 3+ years old, Moulding Magic offers an exciting similarity to that of well-known playdough, clay, and slime, creating a versatile crafting medium that can transform from malleable play material into semi-hard, durable toys, fridge magnets, jewellery etc.
Based in Central Victoria, Eula's journey into the business world began with her asking her parents if she could start a business, Her parents then set her the challenge to establishing a company if she truly aspired to be an entrepreneur. Rising to the occasion, Eula hand-drew her company’s logo, developed the brand name ‘Eula Banana’, and selected an engaging product to market. The result is Moulding Magic, a product that combines the best attributes of children’s favourite tactile toys into a single, innovative formula.
“Moulding Magic is unique because you can play with it like playdough, squash it like slime, and leave it out to dry into a permanent toy,” explained Eula. This multifunctional product allows children to enjoy extended periods of creative play without the usual mess associated with similar materials. It can be packed away in an airtight container if the user wishes to use it like play dough instead of letting it set permanently, making it a sustainable choice for endless entertainment.
The product has proven to be particularly popular among younger children, including Eula’s younger sister, who has been enjoying playing with the creations since the age of 3 without creating the usual chaos associated with playdough. “It’s fun for my sister and doesn't make any mess for mum and dad to clean up,” added Eula.
Moulding Magic has already seen significant success, with Eula selling over 200 boxes at the local Bendigo Showgrounds Market and via Facebook, offering local deliveries. The sales from Moulding Magic are helping Eula to reinvest in her business, with plans to expand her product range in the future.
Eula's enterprise not only highlights her entrepreneurial spirit but also serves as an inspiration for young children everywhere, demonstrating that age is just a number when it comes to innovation and business acumen.
For more information on Moulding Magic and to view Eula’s creative product first-hand, please visit www.MouldingMagic.com.
Eula Banana is set to continue captivating young minds and encouraging creative play through innovative, child-friendly products. Join Eula on her entrepreneurial journey and support a young innovator making a difference in the toy industry.
Eula Vickers
Eula Banana
0494 017465
contact@eulabanana.com