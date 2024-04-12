Alcohol Ban Coming to WMAs with the Exception of Designated Areas

NASHVILLE --- Alcohol possession and consumption will be prohibited on Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) Wildlife Management areas statewide, effective April 15 with the exception of designated areas. Alcohol is only permitted at designated TWRA campgrounds and on public waters bordering or within a WMA. Drunken-disorderly conduct is also prohibited.

This rule applies to all user groups, including hunters, hikers, off-highway (OHV) drivers and passengers, and other WMA users. Signs will be posted on the WMA noting that alcohol is prohibited. TWRA wildlife officers will be issuing citations for alcohol possession and use that is not in compliance with the regulations. Tennessee State Driving Under the Influence laws also apply on local roads and managed trails when operating OHVs.

The rule change is being implemented due to high rates of intoxicated trail riding on WMAs and frequent accidents where alcohol was a contributing factor. The TWRA is committed to public safety and is focused on keeping public lands family friendly and safe for all Tennesseans.

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission held public hearings on this Rule - Tenn. Comp. R. & Regs., Chapter 1660-01-14 - in 2023 in accordance with the Uniform Administrative Procedures Act and is granted the authority to implement this rule under T.C.A. §§ 70-1-206, 70-9-105.

---TWRA---