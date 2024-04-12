WinBat Announces Research & Training Agreements, Investment Incentive. GroundBreaking Ceremony Scheduled
Wisconsin Battery Company is building a new battery factory in Portage, WisconsinPORTAGE, WI, USA, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wisconsin Battery Company (WinBat) has signed agreements with The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and University of North Texas to conduct technology research. “Our goal is to find the right hemp genetics for carbonization, replace lithium with sodium and provide our military with strategic advantages,” said CEO Jeff Greene.
The company also has agreements with Madison College and Southwest Wisconsin Technical College to conduct training for employees at its Portage manufacturing facility and at their facilities. After months of planning, the building has been confirmed as a 58,500-square-foot production facility that will be making three of WinBat’s original eight battery types.
Winbat will host a ceremonial groundbreaking at 10 a.m. on 23 April at the future site of the production facility, 1808 Kutzke Road, Portage, Wis.
Additionally, WinBat has applied for and expects to receive Qualified New Business Venture status from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. This will allow investors in its $6 million seed funding round to receive a 25 percent state income tax credit. “We’re looking for accredited investors that have a Wisconsin tax burden.” said CEO Jeff Greene. “We have $50 million in grant applications pending, $40 million in Industrial Revenue Bonds, and several potential partnerships that will bring profitability by 2026.”
Interested investors, manufacturing partners, defense contractors, local politicians and the general public are invited to the groundbreaking ceremony.
About WinBat
Wisconsin Battery Company, a benefit corporation, is a research, development and manufacturing company focused on clean, renewable energy storage alternatives. As a benefit corporation, it includes positive impact on employees, the community, society at large and the environment in addition to profit as its legally defined goals.
