Government welcomes the official confirmation of the Holy Father's Visit to Timor-Leste, on September 9th to 11th, 2024

The 9th Constitutional Government expresses satisfaction at the official confirmation of the long-awaited Apostolic Visit of His Holiness Pope Francis to our country from September 9th to 11th, 2024.

His Eminence Cardinal Dom Virgílio do Carmo da Silva, Metropolitan Archbishop of Dili, Pro-President of the Timor-Leste Episcopal Conference and General Coordinator of the Church team for the Holy Father's Visit to Timor-Leste, together with the Representative of His Holiness in Timor-Leste, Monsignor Marco Sprizzi, made the official announcement at a press conference held today, April 12th, 2024, at the Ecclesiastical Chamber in Lecidere.

In the official announcement, Cardinal Dom Virgílio do Carmo and Monsignor Marco Sprizzi considered this visit “a historic event for the Timorese, who ardently desired the presence of the Holy Father Francis in this blessed land”.

They also expressed their gratitude to “the State of Timor-Leste, the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister, as well as the Government's team, preparing the visit, for the excellent collaboration and effort in the organisational and logistical preparation of the visit, so that all the Timorese faithful would have the opportunity to participate and be close to the Holy Father”.

Based on the announcement made by the Vatican City State, through its representative structure, together with the Catholic Church in Timor-Leste, the first delegation visited the country between January 26th and 29th this year on a working visit to check the logistical conditions for His Holiness's visit. At that time, they selected the location of Tasi Tolu for the main Eucharistic celebration of the visit. The other places in Dili to be visited by His Holiness were also chosen jointly by the State, the Pope's official delegation, the Apostolic Nunciature in Timor-Leste and the representation of the Catholic Church in Timor-Leste. A delegation from the Vatican will be arriving shortly to check on the start of preparations for the Pope's visit.

The Government representative, High-Level Institutional Vice Coordinator for the papal visit, Minister Tomás do Rosário Cabral, said that it is “with great expectation and enthusiasm that we await the arrival of Pope Francis” and wished “that this Apostolic Visit will be a moment of blessing and spiritual renewal for all Timorese, inspiring each of us to continue building a society based on the values of peace, solidarity and fraternity”.