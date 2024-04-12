EU allocates €2 million to reform key institutions regulating labour market in Moldova

On 11 April, the European Union allocated €2 million to reform key institutions regulating the labour market in the Republic of Moldova.

The ‘EU support to inclusive labour markets in the Republic of Moldova’ project will be implemented by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

The two-year project aims to improve the access to better employment opportunities in the country, and directly targets the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, the National Employment Agency (NEA), and the State Labour Inspectorate (SLI).

It will focus its activities on improving the legal framework, policies and capacity to increase access to the labour market and improve working conditions in Moldova. The ILO will also provide support to bring national labour legislation in line with the EU acquis and ILO international standards.

“As Moldova prepares to join the EU, this is a great opportunity to boost its labour market and social protection systems. Ultimately, Moldova’s wealth is its people: by investing in their skills, by creating quality jobs, and by combating poverty and social exclusion, you get a win-win: for social inclusion and for the economy,” the European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit, said at the launching event in Chisinau.

Figures show that almost 30% of young women and men in Moldova are in the NEET category (not in employment, education nor training), the EU Delegation to Moldova says in a press release.

In Moldova, women’s participation in the labour market is over 40%. This is a low indicator compared to the European Union, where the rate is over 70%. Due to stereotypes, women are subject to suspicious treatment when applying for jobs, and the gender pay gap in the country is around 16%.

People with disabilities also have difficulties in finding and keeping jobs and enjoying fair treatment compared to people without disabilities. In 2023, only 15.8% of people with disabilities were officially employed.

