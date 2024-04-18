Etech Sparks Transformation At Frost & Sullivan Customer Experience Event
EINPresswire.com/ -- Etech, a leading global provider of customer experience solutions, recently participated as a valued sponsor and insightful presenter at the Customer Contact East, A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange tradeshow in Fort Lauderdale, Florida from April 7-10, 2024. The event gathered customer experience (CX) professionals across industries to share strategies for delivering exceptional experiences that build brand loyalty and drive business growth.
At the heart of Etech's presence was an engaging workshop entitled "From Data to Delight: How CARS Transformed VoC Data into Superior Customer Experiences." The session imparted invaluable insights into leveraging Voice of Customer (VoC) data to revolutionize customer satisfaction, employee engagement, and overall CX excellence.
"In today's experience economy, data represents the thread that connects brands with their customers' needs, preferences, and aspirations," said Jim Iyoob, Chief Customer Officer at Etech Global Services. "Our workshop demonstrated how organizations can harness the power of VoC data to transcend mere transactions and craft experiences that genuinely delight customers at every touchpoint."
Etech's workshop was a resounding success, attracting a capacity crowd eager to learn from the real-world success story of Charitable Adult Rides & Services (CARS). CARS, a prominent nonprofit transportation service, has partnered with Etech to implement a cutting-edge VoC analytics framework that has transformed their operations and solidified their commitment to exceptional customer experiences.
During the insightful session, Jim Iyoob and Mark Clauson, the CTO of CARS, unveiled advanced techniques to systematically collect, analyze, and derive actionable insights from VoC data. Attendees discovered how to achieve a profound understanding of customer needs and sentiments, enabling organizations to develop tailored experiences that exceed expectations.
"The response from attendees was overwhelmingly positive," remarked Patrick Reynolds, Etech Global Services VP-Client Success, who was also present at the event. "Many participants expressed their enthusiasm for the practical, step-by-step approach we outlined, empowering them to translate VoC insights into tangible improvements across the entire customer journey."
In addition to the workshop's tremendous success, Etech made a significant announcement regarding their participation in the upcoming Call Center Campus event from May 1-3, 2024. Etech will be delivering a keynote address titled "Enhancing Contact Center Quality with Speech-to-Text Analytics," exploring the innovative application of speech analytics to optimize customer interactions and drive operational efficiencies.
As an added incentive, Etech is offering a 10% discount on Call Center Campus passes for those who register to attend the keynote session. This exclusive offer provides a unique opportunity to gain invaluable insights from Etech's subject matter experts while enjoying cost savings on the industry-leading event.
To register for the Call Center Campus keynote and receive the exclusive 10% discount – Click here
Veronica Chimney
At the heart of Etech's presence was an engaging workshop entitled "From Data to Delight: How CARS Transformed VoC Data into Superior Customer Experiences." The session imparted invaluable insights into leveraging Voice of Customer (VoC) data to revolutionize customer satisfaction, employee engagement, and overall CX excellence.
"In today's experience economy, data represents the thread that connects brands with their customers' needs, preferences, and aspirations," said Jim Iyoob, Chief Customer Officer at Etech Global Services. "Our workshop demonstrated how organizations can harness the power of VoC data to transcend mere transactions and craft experiences that genuinely delight customers at every touchpoint."
Etech's workshop was a resounding success, attracting a capacity crowd eager to learn from the real-world success story of Charitable Adult Rides & Services (CARS). CARS, a prominent nonprofit transportation service, has partnered with Etech to implement a cutting-edge VoC analytics framework that has transformed their operations and solidified their commitment to exceptional customer experiences.
During the insightful session, Jim Iyoob and Mark Clauson, the CTO of CARS, unveiled advanced techniques to systematically collect, analyze, and derive actionable insights from VoC data. Attendees discovered how to achieve a profound understanding of customer needs and sentiments, enabling organizations to develop tailored experiences that exceed expectations.
"The response from attendees was overwhelmingly positive," remarked Patrick Reynolds, Etech Global Services VP-Client Success, who was also present at the event. "Many participants expressed their enthusiasm for the practical, step-by-step approach we outlined, empowering them to translate VoC insights into tangible improvements across the entire customer journey."
In addition to the workshop's tremendous success, Etech made a significant announcement regarding their participation in the upcoming Call Center Campus event from May 1-3, 2024. Etech will be delivering a keynote address titled "Enhancing Contact Center Quality with Speech-to-Text Analytics," exploring the innovative application of speech analytics to optimize customer interactions and drive operational efficiencies.
As an added incentive, Etech is offering a 10% discount on Call Center Campus passes for those who register to attend the keynote session. This exclusive offer provides a unique opportunity to gain invaluable insights from Etech's subject matter experts while enjoying cost savings on the industry-leading event.
To register for the Call Center Campus keynote and receive the exclusive 10% discount – Click here
Veronica Chimney
Etech Global Services
+1 936-559-2200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other