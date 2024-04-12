Youth4Regions 2024: apply for EU programme for aspiring journalists

The European Commission invites aspiring journalists from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine with a background in journalism to take part in its Youth4Regions programme. The programme is scheduled for 5 to 11 October 2024 and will take place in Brussels, Belgium.

Youth4Regions is helping journalism students and young journalists to discover what the EU is doing in their region.

The programme includes trainings on journalism and EU affairs, mentorship from established journalists, visits of media organisations and EU institutions, as well as European Commission certified work experience as journalists covering the EU Regions’ Week. Upon completion of the programme, the participants become part of the Youth4Regions Alumni network.

The European Commission will also select the three winners of the 2024 Megalizzi – Niedzielski prize for aspiring journalists from among the 37 selected participants based on their entries in the competition and their commitment to European journalism. The Megalizzi –Niedzielski prize honours the memory of Antonio Megalizzi and Bartek Piotr Orent-Niedzielski, young European journalists with a strong attachment to the EU and its values, who passed away after a terrorist attack in Strasbourg in late 2018.

Accommodation, food and travel expenses are covered by the European Commission.

The deadline for application is 8 July.

