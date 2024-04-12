Shane Krauser to Release New Book on Life as a Prosecutor
Shane Krauser is an experienced trial attorney, international speaker, and the author of two books.GILBERT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shane Krauser is on track to release his third book entitled Turning Hell Upside Down, which chronicles Krauser’s life spent as a violent crimes prosecutor.
Krauser has authored two books, including Your Nation to Save: A Line By Line Explanation of the U.S. Constitution and What Is Freedom? Is It For You?: 25 Ideas That Will Change the Way You See America.
Turning Hell Upside Down will take the reader on much of Krauser’s personal journey that he experienced while fighting to hold criminals accountable.
Shane Krauser attended law school at the University of Utah (S.J. Quinney College of Law) and, while there, worked on the Oklahoma City Bombing Trial, victims’ rights legislation, and the effort to overturn the proverbial Miranda requirements that was heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.
During his third and final year of law school, he was on the law school’s highly acclaimed National Moot Court Team and prosecuted numerous cases under the supervision of the Salt Lake City District Attorney’s Office.
In 2001, he began his career as a trial attorney with one of the largest prosecutorial agencies in the country, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office in Phoenix, Arizona, and it’s his experiences captured there that he wants to tell.
Shane Krauser talks about some of the following events in his book:
- Facing off with a violent street gang leader who repeatedly threatened and terrorized residents. This criminal would eventually kill two individuals at point-blank range.
- Prosecuting an NFL football player who attributed his drug habit to his relationship with a female.
- Squaring off with a gun wielder and kidnapper featured on America’s Most Wanted.
- Pursuing heavy prison sentences for members of the mafia who brought their criminal inclinations to Arizona from Chicago and New York.
- Confronting a terrorist suspected of paying American women top dollar to assist in bringing Iraqi militants into the U.S.
- Putting away a thug who tried to kill a sheriff’s deputy with a pipe bomb.
- Dealing with white supremacists who attempted to decapitate a fellow comrade whom they believed was disloyal.
- A violent, confrontational outburst in the courtroom directed towards Krauser after the jury returned a guilty verdict.
- Pleading for a heavy prison sentence for a criminal who kidnapped a tourist at a hotel, tied him up, placed a rag in his mouth, and left him in a bathtub of running water. The victim was found two days later . . . alive!
“I certainly placed myself in the midst of a fiery hell that showed no signs of cooling down. Hollywood couldn’t make up most of these stories,” said Shane Krauser.
Turning Hell Upside Down is a fascinating read that will recount some jaw-dropping, down-and-dirty moments of Krauser’s career.
Shane Krauser prosecuted a number of high-profile cases, including his assignment as the lead prosecutor in the 2007 case involving Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight boxing champion of the world.
“I am not sure anything could have prepared me for that international spotlight,” said Krauser.
The book also includes details of events that occurred inside and outside of the courtroom, behind closed doors in the judge’s chambers, and even several serious encounters that stemmed from death threats that impacted his life and placed him and his family in harm’s way.
“I am certain this will be one of those books that the reader won’t be able to put down. It’s of the true crime genre and is based on a true story. My intent is to inform and to inspire the reader to stand up to evil doers but to also recognize no one is beyond redemption. This book is, in part, an effort to address the courage problem in America,” said Shane Krauser.
Krauser noted that his life as a prosecutor was not just a job. He said, “It is a unique lifestyle chosen by few but relied on by millions.”
“I insist that we must continue to protect freedom and our way of life even in the face of many who believe we are losing the war on crime. I chose and still choose to give back to the community. Indeed, in doing so, I find myself literally in the midst of Turning Hell Upside Down, and this is my story,” said Shane Krauser.
Turning Hell Upside Down is set to release in late 2024.
