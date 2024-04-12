MetaWorks Platforms to Host Shareholder Update Call

Fairfield, CA., April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. ("MetaWorks" or the "Company"), (OTCQB: MWRK), an award-winning future technology company that operates in the Web3, AI and GreenTech space, today announced that it will host a shareholder conference call on Thursday April 18th at 4:15 PM EST.



The shareholder update call will be led by MetaWorks President Scott Gallagher. Mr. Gallagher will provide a review of the Company’s recent activity, 2023 results and outlook for 2024. Mr. Gallagher will answer pre-submitted questions.

Registration or to submit a question to be answered during the call can be done here .

2023 Milestones Include:

MetaWorks Platforms Announces the Signing of Agreement to Create a Series of AI-Powered Metaverse Classes for New Jersey Charter School

Introducing ARK: The Revolutionary Music IP Protection and Sharing App Powered by Blockchain; New App Introduced at the Music Entrepreneurial and Creative Industry Summit in Mallorca, Spain.

MetaWorks Platforms Closes Acquisition of AI-Powered Avatar Metaverse Platform, UtopiaVR

MetaWorks Partners With MetaKeep, the World Class Engineering Team Behind WhatsApp, Google, LinkedIn, and Twitter to Launch New Web3 Digital Wallet

Managing Director/ Sr. Vice President, Smart City/Real Estate Executive, Ken Discipio Joins MetaWorks Board of Advisors

Crypto Industry Expert and DCRBN Partner Majid Zafer Joins MetaWorks Platforms Advisory Board

Emmy Nominated Producer Michael Williams Joins MetaWorks Platforms Advisory Board



About MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. ("MetaWorks" or the "Company"), (OTCQB: MWRK), is an SEC exchange act, fully reporting company. MetaWorks is an award-winning, future technology company that operates in the Web3, AI and GreenTech space. The Company develops and leverages future technologies like Blockchain, AI, Tokenization and Green Technologies to build platforms that improve and grow businesses and solve problems. MetaWorks Platforms trades on the OTCQB market, over the counter, under the ticker symbol: MWRK.