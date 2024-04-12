Rad Web Hosting Launches Revolutionary WHMCS VPS Reseller Module Version 2.0.0
With the launch of WHMCS VPS Reseller version 2.0.0 from Rad Web Hosting, agencies can now seamlessly launch cloud VPS business in record time.
Rad Web Hosting is a leading provider of cloud and hosting services from their Dallas, TX headquarters since 2015.
WHMCS VPS Reseller module Version 2.0.0 has been released by Rad Web Hosting, offering game-changing benefits for cloud and VPS partners.
With version 2.0.0 of the WHMCS VPS Reseller module, we are not only responding to the needs of our resellers but also setting new standards for automation and integration in VPS provisioning.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rad Web Hosting, a leading provider of web hosting and cloud service solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the latest version of its WHMCS VPS Reseller module. Version 2.0.0 introduces a suite of enhanced features designed to empower resellers with more flexibility, automation, and control.
— Scott Claeys, Development Manager at Rad Web Hosting
The WHMCS VPS Reseller module by Rad Web Hosting has been an essential tool for IT service providers, web agencies, and hosting resellers, enabling them to manage and sell virtual private servers directly from the WHMCS platform. The new version builds on this foundation with significant upgrades that streamline operations, improve user experience, and expand the module's capabilities.
Key Features and Improvements include enhanced automation capabilities, extended API functionality, and streamlined client interface.
One of the most anticipated features of Version 2.0.0 is the Rad Cloud Server Import addon module, which provides automated creation of Cloud VPS products that are ready to sell. The module addon significantly shortens the runway to market for partners, with a turn-around time of as little as 5 minutes.
Additionally, fully customizable products can be created and offered by partners to tailor solutions directly to their clients. Rad Web Hosting encourages partners to take full-ownership of their client relationships, including providing end-clients with customized solutions whenever necessary.
This white-label arrangement provides gives partners the opportunity to focus on building their brand and clientele, while Rad Web Hosting maintains the technical aspects of server deployments and network management.
Automated VPS Provisioning: Instantly provision VPS servers as soon as an order is placed, improving delivery time and customer satisfaction.
Auto-Scale Resources: Clients can scale their VPS resources up or down directly from their control panel, without needing manual approval.
Customizable Reseller Plans: Resellers can now create and customize their VPS offerings, setting resource limits and pricing in a way that best fits their business model.
Extended API Functionality: A broader set of APIs provides greater flexibility and integration with third-party tools and services.
Streamlined Client Interface: An improved client interface in the WHMCS dashboard makes for easier management of VPS services by the end user.
Direct Administrative Access: Clients gain direct access to VPS administration functions, including reboots, reinstalls, and console access, all from within WHMCS.
According to Rad Web Hosting developers, support for advanced networking features like floating IPs as well as the addition of new availability zones are already added to the WHMCS VPS Reseller roadmap and are currently being tested to be added to a future release.
Availability: The WHMCS VPS Reseller Module Version 2.0.0 is now available to all current and new customers. It can be accessed directly from the Rad Web Hosting site under the WHMCS Marketplace. Current users can upgrade to the new version at no additional cost.
About Rad Web Hosting
Rad Web Hosting is a leading tech company in the hosting and cloud-based service industry, renowned for delivering state-of-the-art solutions that empower businesses of all sizes. With a decade of experience, Rad Web Hosting continues to provide exceptional service and innovative technologies that enable clients to achieve their objectives and simplify their IT infrastructure.
For more information on the WHMCS VPS Reseller Module or other inquiries, please visit Rad Web Hosting’s website or contact:
