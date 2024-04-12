The WTO TFA E-Learning Course is now available in Arabic, Russian, and Spanish

The World Customs Organization (WCO) is pleased to announce that the World Trade Organization (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) e-learning course is now offered in Arabic, Russian, and Spanish on the CLiKC! platform.

This comprehensive course is designed to enhance learners' understanding of the TFA and the roles of various stakeholders involved, including trade associations and regulatory agencies. Participants will delve into the Agreement’s provisions, benefits, and implications , gaining valuable insights into the world of trade facilitation. For Arabic, Russian, and Spanish-speaking WCO members, these courses offer the opportunity to strengthen their insight into trade facilitation, enabling them to implement and benefit from the Agreement's provisions effectively.

To enrol onto the courses and begin learning, Customs officers are invited to access CLiKC!, the WCO’s e-learning platform. The translated courses have been made possible with the support of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs of Switzerland (SECO) through the SECO-WCO Global Trade Facilitation Programme (GTFP).

For further information, please contact: capacity.building@wcoomd.org.