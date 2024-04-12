Press Brakes Market Segmentation and Key Companies Estimated to Reach $995.3 Million by 2032

The expansion of automotive and shipbuilding activities is accelerating the market growth.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A press brake is a machine utilized in metalworking and fabrication procedures to bend and shape sheet metal. It consists of an effective hydraulic or mechanical press that applies force to a metal workpiece, forcing it into a predetermined form by means of a die. The press brake's adjustable back gauge allows for specific and repeatable bends, making it a versatile tool for the manufacturing of diverse metal components. Commonly found in manufacturing settings, press brakes are crucial for forming metallic parts utilized in industries inclusive of automotive, aerospace, and construction. Growing industrialization is one of the major factor driving the growth of press brakes market.

The press brakes market size was valued at $568.15 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $995.3 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Press brakes give manufacturers unmatched control over the metal shaping system because of their cutting-edge features, which include CNC systems, laser-based positioning, and adaptive bending technologies. Press brakes are used by the construction industry to manufacture structural elements and by the automobile industry to produce intricate and vital components for vehicle building.

Press brakes are predicted to become more and more necessary tools in the evolving sector of metal manufacturing as infrastructure construction projects proliferate throughout the globe. This tendency is further highlighted by the fact that press brakes' versatility enables manufacturers to satisfy a broad range of customer requests and respond to the shifting needs of diverse industries.Such factors are expected to drive the growth of press brakes market share.

Additionally, computerized press brakes contribute to work safety by mitigating the need for human operators to handle heavy substances and repetitive tasks. The synergy of automation and press brake technology is evident within the usage of Computer Numerical Control (CNC) systems, allowing for specific programming and execution of bending sequences. Which not only guarantees constant and extremely good output but also enables the seamless adaption of press brakes to various manufacturing necessities.

The trajectory towards more automation aligns with the broader industry trends of enhancing operational efficiency, lowering labor wages, and embracing smart production standards, positioning automatic press brakes as necessary assets inside the current landscape of steel fabrication. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of press brakes market.

Top Players:

Durmazlar Machinery Inc., Dener Makina, Accurl CNC Machine Anhui Manufactory Co., Ltd., ADH Machine Tool, LVD Company NV, ERMAKSAN, Baykal Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., Prima Industrie SpA, Amada Company, Ltd., Cincinnati Incorporated

Segmentation Based On:

By Product Type -

Hydraulic

Hybrid

Servo-electric

Others

By Power Source

Electric

Hydraulic

By Axis

2 to 4 Axis

4 to 6 Axis

6 to 8 Axis

