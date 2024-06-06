Smash-Hit Game SparkChess Breathes New Life Into Chess
SparkChess, one of the world’s most advanced free online chess game, continues to captivate chess enthusiasts globally.
The real skill is in making chess accessible to players of all ages and abilities, giving them a continuous sense of accomplishment and enabling them to get better while having fun.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sixteen years after its launch, new features are being added constantly to SparkChess. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned player, SparkChess offers an immersive experience that combines learning, practice, and multiplayer excitement.
— Armand Niculescu
“Creating a chess app from scratch isn’t easy, but it’s nothing new on any current gaming platforms,” explains Media Division’s senior product manager Armand Niculescu. “The challenge isn’t about making your chess game tough to beat. The real skill is in making it accessible to players of all ages and abilities, giving them a continuous sense of accomplishment and enabling them to get better while having fun. If you can achieve that, as we have with SparkChess, then players will once again find the fun in this wonderful game.”
SparkChess has been designed to accommodate complete newcomers by providing AI characters with very different abilities. For example, Cody’s character is also just learning to play chess online, and makes a perfect opponent for novices, serving as a way to teach kids and newcomers how to play. Other AI opponents get progressively tougher but still have very unique personalities. Claire plays very fast and aggressive games but is reckless, while Boris has the personality of a chess hustler.
“Many people have been taught to believe that chess is too serious, or just boring” Niculescu continues. “We’ve been delighted with the feedback SparkChess has received from players who’ve discovered -- or rediscovered -- just how enjoyable it can be, now they can play with an opponent of just the right level.”
SparkChess also features comprehensive multiplayer capabilities. Players can challenge their friends or compete against a diverse community of chess enthusiasts from around the globe in real-time matches. Users can chat, watch live games, and even form their own teams. Built with privacy in mind, the multiplayer service has safety features for children and safeguards against abusive behavior.
“Our online players range from kids in chess clubs to old war vets who want to keep their minds sharp and connect with their loved ones through a game of chess” added Niculescu. “Every interface interaction is thought of in advance to be intuitive and accessible for players with diminished eyesight or mobility.”
Combined with interactive chess lessons and puzzles, a coach mode, cloud sync, replay, multiple chess sets, and many other features, SparkChess may be the only chess game that chess enthusiasts will ever need.
SparkChess is available to play for free at https://www.sparkchess.com
