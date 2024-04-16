We Are Polymer Introduces "Ask Polymer" to Provide Comprehensive Support for In-House PPC, Paid Social, and Amazon Teams
We are Polymer, a performance agency specializing in PPC, Paid Social, and Amazon Ads, has launched a new service called "Ask Polymer."LONDON, ENGLAND, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are Polymer, a boutique performance agency with a strong expertise in PPC, Paid Social, and Amazon Ads, is proud to announce the launch of their new service, "Ask Polymer." This specialised service is designed to provide comprehensive support to in-house PPC, Paid Social, and Amazon in-house teams, addressing the unique challenges faced by businesses in these areas.
With over £1 billion of experience, We Are Polymer understands the ever-changing landscape of online marketing and the challenges businesses face in keeping up with it. "Ask Polymer" aims to bridge this gap by providing businesses with the necessary support and expertise to maximize the online marketing efforts of in-house marketing teams.
"We are excited to introduce 'Ask Polymer' to the market and help brands with the complexities of PPC, Paid Social, and Amazon, and have put together a suite of services that solve the in-house dilemma," said Gary Reid, founder of We Are Polymer. "Our goal is to provide comprehensive support around 6 key areas that in-house teams face, reporting, contextual clarity, feed optimisation, daily platform checks, depth of knowledge and training."
"Ask Polymer" offers a range of services, including custom built reports, feed optimisation and automated daily platform checks that provide an alerts dashboard for in-house teams, tailored to meet the specific needs of each brand. With a team of experienced professionals, proprietary technology and a proven track record of success, We Are Polymer is confident that this new service will help businesses achieve their online marketing goals.
For more information on "Ask Polymer" and the services offered by We Are Polymer, please visit their website at www.wrp.team. With "Ask Polymer," businesses can now have the support and expertise they need to excel in the ever-evolving world of online marketing.
