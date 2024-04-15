Hospitality Management Group Becomes Canada's Largest User Of Hotel Delivery Robots

Bannfy Robot

InnVest Hotels Installs New Relay Delivery Robots at Multiple Properties

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relay Robotics, Inc. https://www.relayrobotics.com, a leading provider of autonomous service robots for the hospitality sector, is delighted to share a milestone achievement. InnVest Hotels https://innvesthotels.com, one of the largest owner and management groups of hotels in Canada, has emerged as the country's largest user of hotel delivery robots. Currently, several properties are utilizing Relay robots, and additional installations are scheduled

Relay's service robots are installed in hundreds of hotels and have made more than 1.5 million deliveries worldwide.

Toronto-based InnVest Hotels owns and manages over 100 hotels, representing 14 internationally recognized hotel brands, including Comfort, Delta, Fairmont, Hilton, Holiday Inn, Hyatt Regency, Kimpton, Marriott, Sheraton, and St, Regis.

"InnVest recognizes the value that Relay delivery robots bring to hotel operations and we are excited to partner with them," said Wade Pfeiffer, Relay Robotics CEO. "Relay robots leverage Relay's proprietary elevator technology, supporting elevators from major companies like Otis, Schindler, TK, Mitsubishi, and others. This allows our robots to navigate seamlessly throughout a hotel, operating 24/7 and facilitating deliveries from the front desk or kitchen directly to hotel guest rooms in an average time of 4 minutes. This empowers InnVest team members to dedicate more time to enhancing the guest experience."

"Our primary objective is to elevate the guest experience and offer innovative solutions that empower our hotel staff to deliver unparalleled service," added McLean Xavier, InnVest Hotels Chief Information Officer. "As we navigate through the ongoing labor availability challenges, integrating automation technologies like Relay's robots into our staff daily tasks can enhance both their efficiency and the overall operation of our hotels."

About InnVest Hotels

Toronto-based InnVest Hotels is one of the largest owner and operators of hotels in Canada's hospitality industry, specializing in hotel management, asset management, and capital project management. InnVest's extensive portfolio comprises more than 100 hotels, encompassing globally renowned hotel brands, with a skilled iHotel management team overseeing the daily operations of over 80 of those properties.

Visit https://innvesthotels.com for more information.

About Relay Robotics

Relay Robotics is a leading supplier of autonomous service robots that work with humans safely, securely, reliably, and contact-free. Relay's robots complement staff across hospitality, healthcare, and commercial real estate. They have completed more than 1.5 million deliveries worldwide and continue to make hundreds of deliveries a day around the globe.

For information about Relay Robotics, visit https://www.relayrobotics.com

Company Inquiries:

Jason Hu, Marketing

jhu@relayrobotics.com

Media Inquiries:

Gary Hanauer

Hanauer Public Relations

510-813-4482

garyhanauer@gmail.com