Flooring Royalty Unveils Crown Jewel of Hardwood Elegance

Design experts share their preferred choice for luxury hardwood flooring that surpasses industry standards.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to flooring that’s fit for kings and queens, there’s one company that the nation’s leading architects and interior designers turn to.

If you truly believe that your home is your castle, you’ll likely want it to be constructed with premium materials that can stand the test of time.

It doesn’t necessarily need to be dripping in gold or adorned with precious gems like the grand palaces of Europe and Asia - it just needs a solid foundation that exudes timeless elegance. For many design experts and architects, that comes in the form of hardwood flooring.

“There is something so timeless and classic about hardwood floors. They have been used for centuries for good reason!” shares Minneapolis-based interior designer Heather Petersen.

Walls can be repainted and furniture can be refreshed, but the floors of a home set the tone for its aesthetic for decades to come. Hardwood has been a preferred choice among both royals and design trendsetters throughout the ages, and can often be spotted in the world’s most famous interiors.

It’s no surprise that more and more homeowners are opting for hardwood when renovating or purchasing new spaces. However, it’s important to remember that not all hardwoods are made equal. Those that want to give their spaces a palatial feel will need to invest in the crème de la crème of hardwood flooring: Legno Bastone planks.

Interior designers and architects across the nation swear by the brand for its unrivaled quality, durability, and sophistication. The family-owned business has been passing down and honing advanced craftsmanship techniques for five generations, preserving the legacy of great European architecture and artisanry with each handcrafted plank.

The brand’s raw wood is sourced from well-preserved old-growth European forests, ensuring optimal levels of resilience and beauty. Planks are generally derived from trees that are at least 150 years old; not only does this provide a strong foundation for the planks, it also allows them to develop unique textural characteristics that stand out in any room.

Next, the planks are treated with a special process that puts them in a different league to other hardwoods. They are infused with a marine-grade Baltic Birch plywood core and finished with a moisture-resistant coating, two unique features that give the planks enhanced climate resistance. While other hardwoods on the market that lack this type of core will be more prone to moisture damage, Legno Bastone planks maintain their elegant appearance and integrity for decades. From the tropical humidity of the south to the aridity of the desert and the coolness of the Pacific Northwest, Legno Bastone planks make sense in every corner of the country.

The brand’s all-natural UV-cured, hard-wax oil protective finish makes the planks more than capable of withstanding everyday wear and tear. Whether it’s a family home or a commercial space that receives a lot of heavy foot traffic, Legno Bastone flooring remains sleek and polished amidst runs, falls, spills, and accidents. And best of all, this protective finish comes at no hazard to residents and visitors. The formula is free from VOCs (volatile organic compounds), while many other finishes on the market are made with harsh and often toxic chemicals.

These stunning natural planks aren’t always easy to come by, but one Florida-based luxury hardwood company has gained a loyal following of design enthusiasts of all levels thanks to their diverse selection of Legno Bastone planks. European Flooring, the two-time winners of the acclaimed Luxe RED Award for Best Flooring in the Nation, has become a one stop shop for the flooring needs of both industry professionals and luxury homeowners.

European Flooring is proud to give their clients the royal treatment for the entirety of the design process, from the initial selection to the installation of the hardwood, which is meticulously performed by their in-house Legno Bastone-trained team. European Flooring is the only company in the nation to offer this service, solidifying its position as an industry leader.

“The European Flooring team was amazing from the moment we walked into the showroom. They were extremely knowledgeable and spoke passionately about their products. From start to finish, they treated us like royalty! The quality of European Flooring materials are unmatched compared to other showrooms we visited. I will be instructing all of my clients and friends to visit the showroom in Miami when seeking hardwood flooring,” says Miami-based realtor Brendan Straw of his experience with the company’s Miami location.

European Flooring's commitment to quality is evident throughout its business model, from its elegant Legno Bastone collections to its customer-oriented service approach. Those wanting to bring a regal flair to their living or commercial space can explore European Flooring’s extensive selection of Legno Bastone luxury hardwood planks. To start your design journey, visit www.europeanflooring.com or contact 1-888-995-9433.

About European Flooring

European Flooring is a distinguished name in the luxury hardwood flooring industry. The award-winning company has become renowned for their unwavering dedication to quality, artisanal craftsmanship, and innovation. Based in South Florida, European Flooring serves its nationwide clientele of industry experts and discerning homeowners through their digital platforms and physical galleries in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, and Salt Lake Cit