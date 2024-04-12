Nike Kicks Off Multi-Year Innovation Cycle
The proprietary, sculpted Air unit connects the heel and forefoot and uniquely contours to the natural profile of the foot, delivering an entirely new springy, smooth sensation. Combined with ZoomX and ReactX foam, the new cushioning system creates more energy return for everyday runners.
In addition, Air, Nike’s most revolutionary, ubiquitous and versatile cushioning platform, powers the products Nike athletes will wear on the track, court and pitch this summer. Nike has optimized Air by leveraging computational design and incomparable athlete data from the Nike Sport Research Lab to create footwear that helps all athletes break barriers.
“For more than 50 years we’ve listened to and over-delivered for our athletes with the best of Nike innovation. We always push the boundaries of what’s possible and take risks to help create the future of sport together,” said John Hoke, Nike’s Chief Innovation Officer. “This summer, the difference maker is the massive energy return that Nike Air delivers to athletes. Taking what we learned from our super-shoe technology, we’re introducing new Nike Air Zoom shapes and sensations across all sports.”
Nike’s world-class athletes, including Dina Asher-Smith, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Eliud Kipchoge and Sha’Carri Richardson, revealed the brand’s 2024 federation kits, which are the most data-driven and visually unified Nike’s ever produced. Based on 4D motion-capture data, with pixel-level precision and specifically designed for each competition, the kits were inspired by the distinct identities and diverse communities of each country and sport.
“There are now no limits to what we can create with Nike Air,” said Hoke. “We’re obsessing new technologies like AI engines and rapid prototyping to continue exploring the unlimited possibilities. Now we can create Nike products with unprecedented fidelity, velocity and impact.”
“We’re thrilled to celebrate another summer of sport with our incredible athletes and the product innovations that will help propel them to achieve their dreams,” said Heidi O’Neill, President, Consumer, Product and Brand, NIKE, Inc. “What you’ll see this year on the pitch, court, road or track signals a new, exciting multi-year cycle of innovation for us. And this summer is just a hint of the game-changing innovations coming across our entire portfolio that will take us into new markets and market share opportunities.”
