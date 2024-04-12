Delta Filters confirms it's participating in Gas Expo 2024
Delta Filters is participating at Gas Expo 2024NAVI MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delta Filters & Separators Pvt Ltd, an ISO9001:2015 certified company with 30 years of strong engineering expertise, specializes in the design, manufacture, and supply of filtration & separation solutions. The innovative range of filtration and separation solutions solves complex filtration and separation problems for a wide range of applications. Delta Filters has announced its participation in the Gas India Expo 2024. The company announced it will be present at stall No. 15. They will be present for the three days of the event from 04 to 06 July 2024. If you are participating in Gas India Expo 2024, head down to stall No. 15 to learn more about Delta Filters and its offerings. The team of experts from Delta Filters will be available at the venue to discuss business needs and demonstrate how their offerings drive innovation. For more details on the offerings of Delta Filters, please visit https://gasindiaexpo.com/
The Gas India Expo is a great platform for showcasing the latest innovative technologies from the global gas and allied industry. The expo provides the global gas community with an opportunity to come together and share knowledge, display new products, and expand business. The event is set to take place from July 4th to July 6th at the India Expo Center, Greater Noida, UP, India. Delta Filters has been making its mark with cutting-edge solutions in the filtration and separation domain. The company is planning to showcase some of the cutting-edge solutions that they have been working on. Visitors to the expo can expect in-depth discussions, live demonstrations, and interactive sessions with a team of experts from Delta Filters.
The government of India has adopted several initiatives and policies focusing on increasing oil and gas production in the country. These initiatives also promote energy efficiency and the use of cleaner fuels. The government is planning to raise the share of natural to 15% in India's energy mix and is developing the natural gas infrastructure. Gas India Expo is one such initiative of the government that attracts buyers and decision-makers from the global gas industry.
About Delta Filters & Separators Pvt. Ltd:
Founded in 1994, Delta Filters is a leading provider of filtration and separation solutions. The company provides cutting-edge solutions that cater to various industry requirements. They service a wide range of markets like Aviation, Pharmaceuticals, Nuclear, Refinery, Defense, Steel, Cement, and Oil & Gas. Over the years, they have supplied products to customers in over 50 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas.
Address & Contact Details
Delta Filters & Separators Pvt Ltd
B-101 Sanpada Station Complex
Sanpada, Navi Mumbai 400 705
INDIA
Contact Mobile: +91-9930073977 Landline: +91-22-2775 2357
Email: sales@deltafilters.com
